Netflix has released the trailer for We Can Be Heroes. Robert Rodriguez is bringing fans back into the beloved world of 2005's The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl with the upcoming movie. Rodriguez has been getting hounded by studios to do a sequel to Spy Kids, but he felt that We Can Be Heroes was the way to go. "A lot of families have spent a lot of time together," says the director when talking about the public health crisis. It's his hope that the new movie will be something the whole family will be able to enjoy while being stuck indoors.

We Can Be Heroes takes place when alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, which results in their kids being whisked away to a government safe house. However, the safe house doesn't end up being something that can house these special kids. Whip-smart tween Missy Moreno (Yaya Gosselin) will stop at nothing to rescue her superhero dad, Marcus Moreno (Pedro Pascal). Luckily, she has quite an amazing crew with her.

Missy teams up with the rest of the superkids to escape their mysterious government babysitter, Ms. Granada (Priyanka Chopra Jonas). The kids soon realize that if they're going to save their parents, they'll have to work together by using their individual powers - from elasticity to time control to predicting the future - and form an out-of-this-world team. Netflix and Robert Rodriguez more than likely have a hit on their hands with We Can Be Heroes, even if they didn't bring Taylor Lautner back to portray Sharkboy.

The Adventures of Shark Boy & Lava Girl in 3D spinoff also stars Priyanka Chopra Jones, Christian Slater, Christopher McDonald, Adriana Barraza, Vivien Blair, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Lotus Blossom, Hala Finley, Andy Walken, Dylan Henry Lau, Andrew Diaz, Taylor Dooley, Sung Kang, Haley Reinhart, J. Quinton Johnson, Brittany Perry-Russell, Brently Heilbron, and JJ Dashnaw. Dooley is back as Lavagirl, but it is unclear why they could not get Taylor Lautner to rejoin. It has been reported that the actor was not interested in returning.

Robert Rodriguez was able to collaborate with The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal for We Can Be Heroes. "I've wanted to work with Pedro since forever," Rodriguez says. "[Marcus] can be a badass if he needs to. He takes the glasses off, and he looks legit." The duo were also able to work together on the live-action Star Wars series for season 2's 6th episode, which already has many fans after debuting late last night. The director is very happy with the entire cast of We Can Be Heroes, noting, "I love casting. I take finding the right people very seriously," Rodriguez says. "Find the people who can bring some magic to it and surprise me with what they bring." You can check out the trailer for We Can Be Heroes above, thanks to the Netflix Youtube channel. You can also check out some brand-new character posters below.