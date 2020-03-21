We Summon the Darkness trailer teases the heavy metal horror, which stars Alexandra Daddario. The movie premiered at Fantastic Fest last year and is hitting VOD, along with Digital HD on April 10th. The horror comedy looks like the laugh we could all use at the moment. It's light hearted with a ton of gore and 1980s heavy metal. What could be better than that? Horror fans have been waiting to see the movie ever since it was first announced back in 2018.

We Summon the Darkness takes place in 1988 and centers on Alexis (Alexandra Daddario) and her two girlfriends as they head to a heavy metal show. On the way, they hear a news report about a local murder believed to be tied to a series of satanic killings. After the show, the girls invite three guys to join them at the estate owned by Alexis's father, a fire-and-brimstone preacher (Johnny Knoxville). What starts as a fun and crazy party suddenly turns dark and deadly, which is teased in the trailer.

Marc Meyers (My Friend Dahmer) directed We Summon the Darkness from a script written by Alan Trezza (Burying the Ex). In an interview talking about the project, Meyers talked about what attracted him to it and why he decided to take it on. As it turns out, he was even able to learn a thing or two from the production. Meyers had this to say.

"The wild mind of screenwriter Alan Trezza crafted a really fun script. The moment I read it I thought it was the perfect film to do after My Friend Dahmer. Where My Friend Dahmer leaves off, the adventure for me as a filmmaker continues here. It's funny, bloody, wild, and non-stop. I learn something new making every movie. This was my first experience working with pyrotechnics, practical special effects, stunts, and lots of knives. And now as filmmaker, I look forward to having more opportunities to bring such color and action to the screen."

Along with Alexandra Daddario and Johnny Knoxville, We Summon the Darkness cast also includes Keaan Johnson (Alita: Battle Angel), Maddie Hasson (The Finder), Logan Miller (Escape Room), Amy Forsyth (Hell Fest), Austin Swift (Live By Night), and Allison McAtee (The Haves and the Have Nots). While the trailer and story seem straight forward, there is something else going on. We'll just have to wait and see what exactly that is.

We Summon the Darkness is executive produced by Andrew Kotliar, Elizabeth Zavoyskiy, Joshua Sason, Rebecca Schaper, Lee Broda, Mike Donovan, Eytan Rockaway, and Robert Girard with Jody Girgenti as co-producer. Robert Jones, James Harris and Mark Lane of The Fyzz produced and financed the project alongside Magna Entertainment, with Kyle Tekiela and Jarod Einsohn of Common Enemy, Christian Armogida of Nightshade Entertainment and Thomas E van Dell of Iconic Media One producing. You can check out the trailer above, thanks to the Saban Films YouTube channel.