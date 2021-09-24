For the fans who've been hoping to see Wedding Crashers 2 with Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn returning finally happen, this news may prove to be rather disappointing. After the movie's stars had been teasing the sequel for years, things were finally starting to look pretty good about its chances. The project had even gotten the approval of Warner Bros. with plans to officially announce the sequel very soon, but the project reportedly fell apart at the last minute thanks to Disney's The Haunted Mansion.

Puck reports that Toby Emmerich and Richard Brener of Warner Bros. had been working hard to get Wedding Crashers 2 developed. They had even managed to get original director David Dobkin on board to come back and helm the sequel, with original stars Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams, and Isla Fisher also returning. Wilson and Vaughn would have earned a reported $10 million each for the sequel with Dobkin also set to earn a hefty paycheck.

Production on Wedding Crashers 2 was set to begin in Georgia and Puerto Rico with the cast and crew even looking for housing in those areas. Per the new report, the project came to a halt when Jim Berkus at UTA informed the rest of the team that Owen Wilson was backing out after signing on for Disney's upcoming Haunted Mansion remake. The move is said to have "surprised everyone," as the Disney deal happened just before the final script came in.

Looking at the bright side, this doesn't necessarily mean Wedding Crashers 2 is dead in the water. At the least, it just means it's not happening anytime soon. There's always the possibility the team could reassemble to shoot the sequel down the line after Haunted Mansion is wrapped. The problem is that it might be hard to get everyone on the same schedule again, as it probably wasn't easy to line up the first time.

Back in June, Owen Wilson personally confirmed that there were plans to develop Wedding Crashers 2. He said that a script was in place and that he'd been "talking about it" with director David Dobkin and Vince Vaughn. At that time, the sequel was not officially greenlit, though Wilson's update on its progress seemed optimistic.

"Yeah, there is a script and David Dobkin - who directed the first one - has been working on it, and we've been talking about it," Wilson told Collider. "It's been nice talking to Vince, and it's one of those movies that really seemed to connect with people. If we can come up with something we think could be great, then I'm sure we'll do it."

Wilson added: "Someone said [it might start shooting in] August, and I don't see that happening. I think before anything, it's making sure that everybody felt we had a great story."

We may not be getting another Wedding Crashers, at least not for now. Meanwhile, fans can check out Owen Wilson when he stars in Disney's upcoming Haunted Mansion movie, which also stars Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, and Rosario Dawson. Justin Simien is directing that movie using a script by Katie Dippold. Shooting will reportedly start in October. This news comes to us from Puck.

