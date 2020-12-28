Recent talk of comedy sequel Wedding Crashers 2 has fans excited to once again join deceptive duo Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson on another escapade, with many wondering who of the stand-out supporting cast will also make a comeback. While nothing has been confirmed, Jane Seymour has now revealed that both she and Christopher Walken want in on a sequel.

"We both have said we'd love to, at least that's how I remember it. I definitely said I would love to. I'm sure he would, he loved doing that movie. I read about these things all the time, but no one actually has given me a phone call. So I don't know if I would be involved or not."

Beloved actor Christopher Walken starred in the 2005 original as U.S. Secretary William Cleary, the patriarch of the family, with Jane Seymour stealing every scene she appeared in as his wife, the raunchy Kathleen Cleary. Just call her kitty cat.

Fans have been asking for a sequel for years now, with Vince Vaughn recently throwing a big bucket of fuel on the rumor fire in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The actor confirmed that talks are officially underway for Wedding Crashers 2 saying, "Owen [Wilson] and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie. So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages."

Vaughn has even teased what to expect from the follow-up, and where the audience would find the characters all these years later should Wedding Crashers 2 ever come to fruition. "David Dobkin had a really good idea that's contemporary," the actor said. "I never went and made a sequel to a lot of these films at the time because it felt like we were just chasing a success. But what I like about where Crashers could potentially be at is [that] there's something that is of this moment that feels really good... a lot of these comedies, even something like Wedding Crashers, you're sort of investigating things that I think are real in our lives, but the comedy is an overcommitment to the absurd."

Released back in 2005, the first Wedding Crashers follows divorce mediators Vince Vaughn as Jeremy Grey and Owen Wilson as John Beckwith, two womanisers who love nothing better than gate crashing weddings in an attempt to meet and seduce women. After a successful season of wedding crashing, the devious pair find themselves in a fix when one of them falls in love with the bridesmaid at one such wedding.

Directed by David Dobkin and written by Steve Faber and Bob Fisher, the movie stars a stellar supporting cast made up of Christopher Walken, Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher, Bradley Cooper, and Jane Seymour alongside Vaughn and Wilson. Wedding Crashers proved to be a big hit way back in 2005, grossing $288.5 million worldwide on a $40 million budget, with the movie now credited for reviving the R-rated comedy. This comes to us from Cinemablend.