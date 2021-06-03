It appears, after much discussion over the years, that Wedding Crashers 2 is finally happening, and we have HBO Max to thank for it. The streaming service is reportedly set to reunite Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson for a sequel to their hit 2005 comedy. It also appears that the original creative team, and other members of the cast, are set to return as well.

The news comes from a newly revealed production listing. It states that Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Isla Fisher and Rachel McAdams are on board to return for Wedding Crashers 2. Additionally, original director David Dobkin will also be back in the saddle. Evan Susser (Fist Fight, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) is said to have penned the screenplay. Per the listing, production is set to take place this August in Puerto Rico. It remains unclear if Christopher Walken or Jane Seymour will return as well, though they both have expressed interest in doing so. And let us not forget Will Ferrell as Chazz, the original wedding crasher.

Plot details for the sequel currently remain under wraps. The original centered on John Beckwith and Jeremy Klein, a pair of divorce attorneys played by Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn. The womanizing party animals crash weddings to meet women. But John unexpectedly falls in love with a bridesmaid at a high-end wedding and things become complicated, as she is the daughter of the United States Secretary of the Treasury who also happens to be engaged.

David Dobkin had previously said that the story would be "weird" and "challenging," while explaining that the story might center around John and Jeremy becoming single again in their 40s. Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn have discussed the possibility of returning for a sequel several times over the years, with those discussions seemingly getting more serious over the past couple of years. Now, it appears the stars have finally aligned.

It appears the advent of HBO Max is ultimately what is making this possible. Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, who originally produced Wedding Crashers, have been funneling an awful lot of projects to the streaming service as it looks to compete with the likes of Netflix and Disney+, among others. A streaming play makes sense as comedy sequels rarely do big business at the box office. Though something like this could do enough to pique someone's interest in terms of watching it from the comfort of home.

Wedding Crashers was a huge hit upon its original release. Produced for a budget of $40 million, it earned a huge $288 million at the global box office. The studio, at various points, pursued a sequel but the filmmakers resisted returning as they didn't feel there was a good enough reason to do one. That has changed, apparently. There is no word yet on when Wedding Crashers 2 will be released but with filming taking place this summer, we should expect to see it sometime in mid-to-late 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Production Weekly.