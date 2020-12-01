Talk of a sequel to the 2005 romantic comedy hit Wedding Crashers 2 has fans excited to once again join Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson on another escapade. As good as the central duo are though, it's really Isla Fisher who ran away with the first movie as the overly possessive adorable psycho Gloria, and the actress has now said that she would love the opportunity to return for more.

"I would 100%, 100% be down. I think there is a ton of comedy to be mined in that set up. I think those two have such a great, natural chemistry. I loved playing a bipolar nymphomaniac. It would be really fun to go step back into that role that sort of made me lucky enough to be cast in fantastic movies like [Godmothered]. Yeah, it'd be great fun!"

The first Wedding Crashers follows divorce mediators Vince Vaughn as Jeremy Grey and Owen Wilson as John Beckwith, two womanisers who love nothing better than gate crashing weddings in an attempt to meet and seduce women. After a successful season of wedding crashing, the devious pair find themselves in a fix when one of them falls in love with the bridesmaid at one such wedding.

Directed by David Dobkin and written by Steve Faber and Bob Fisher, the movie stars a stellar supporting cast made up of Christopher Walken, Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher, Bradley Cooper, and Jane Seymour alongside Vaughn and Wilson. Wedding Crashers proved to be a big hit way back in 2005, grossing $288.5 million worldwide on a $40 million budget, with the movie now credited for reviving the R-rated comedy.

For years fans have been crying out for a sequel, with Vaughn recently fueling the rumor fire in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, with the actor confirming that talks are officially underway for Wedding Crashers 2. "Owen [Wilson] and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie," he revealed. "So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages."

Vaughn has even teased what to expect from the follow-up, and where the audience would find the characters all these years later should Wedding Crashers 2 ever come to fruition. "David Dobkin had a really good idea that's contemporary," the actor said. "I never went and made a sequel to a lot of these films at the time because it felt like we were just chasing a success. But what I like about where Crashers could potentially be at is [that] there's something that is of this moment that feels really good... a lot of these comedies, even something like Wedding Crashers, you're sort of investigating things that I think are real in our lives, but the comedy is an overcommitment to the absurd."

Isla Fisher can soon be seen in the fantastical comedy Godmothered on Disney+, a role that could not be further from her Wedding Crashers character, which is due for release on December 4th. This comes to us courtesy of Comicbook.com.