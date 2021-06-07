Owen Wilson has provided another positive update on Wedding Crashers 2, confirming that he's recently been in talks to return for the comedy sequel alongside Vince Vaughn. In 2005, the first Wedding Crashers, which was directed by David Dobkin, was a big hit with filmgoers when it premiered. Some fans of the movie has called for a sequel to happen for years, but while Dobkin has teased one in the past, it just never seemed to get off the ground.

There have been new rumors of Wedding Crashers 2 inching closer to getting an official green light. This wasn't confirmed and it remains to be seen if the movie really will happen this time, but the report suggested that it's closer than ever before. To find out exactly what's going on with the project's current status, Collider directly spoke to Owen Wilson who had this to say in response.

"Yeah, there is a script and David Dobkin - who directed the first one - has been working on it, and we've been talking about it. It's been nice talking to Vince, and it's one of those movies that really seemed to connect with people. If we can come up with something we think could be great, then I'm sure we'll do it."

That's a promising update, but it's not quite a green light to start filming. When further asked if production on Wedding Crashers 2 is likely to happen soon, Owen Wilson revealed that this summer was one potential timeframe that "someone" involved threw out, though he's not betting on that. Ultimately, it will come down to having the cast and crew in complete agreement that the screenplay is just right.

"Someone said August, and I don't see that happening. I think before anything, it's making sure that everybody felt we had a great story."

Wilson's comments echo the sentiments previously expressed by Dobkin in a separate Collider interview. For his part, Dobkin is interested in doing the sequel as he's curious to see what it's like for "guys in their late 40s who end up being single again and have to go back out in the world." Still, he noted that nobody wants to do a complete "retread" of the original movie, and it's taken years to come up with a new creative direction that offers its own material.

The project does seem to be coming together rather nicely, given these new comments straight from Wilson. It comes off the heels of a recent report that Wilson and Vaughn were already in talks to reprise their respective roles as John Beckwith and Jeremy Grey. According to a production listing discovered for the project, Dobkin would also be coming back to direct using a screenplay by Evan Susser, Van Robichaux, and Rob McKittrick. New Line dismissed the report as "inaccurate" but Wilson's made it clear that the movie is very close to happening regardless.

In any case, you can stream the original Wedding Crashers on HBO Max if you want to revisit the first movie. For more of Owen Wilson, he makes his debut in the MCU this week with the premiere of Loki on June 9. This news comes to us from Collider.