While it remains to be seen if Wedding Crashers 2 will ever get made, director David Dobkin has revealed some story details for the proposed sequel. The original 2005 comedy proved to be a huge hit and, in the years since, Warner Bros./New Line has pushed to get one made. Yet, nothing has materialized. However, Dobkin now has an idea and that could bring Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson back together.

David Dobkin is currently promoting his upcoming Netflix movie, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. During a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed that for years after the first movie, he was offered a sequel but that none of them wanted to just retread the same territory that they had already covered. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Everybody keeps hitting me up about a Wedding Crashers sequel. We don't have a script that we're there with yet. For many, many years every year I got offered to do the sequel, there were some very big deals on the table. And none of us wanted to do a retread of the same movie again. Anything within those first years that we talked about was the same movie, and we were like, 'Why?' Financially I probably shouldn't have done that, but I did (laughs). And Vince and Owen didn't want to do it either."

Indeed, it does seem like Wedding Crashers 2 could easily just feel like a repeat of what had come before. But, speaking further, David Dobkin explained that, in recent years, the idea of exploring where John and Jeremy are in their 40s came to him. It's just a matter of fleshing out the full story around the core idea.

"10 years later, when I was asked again and I hung up the phone after saying no, I thought about it and I'm like, 'Well I'd be curious what it'd be like for guys in their late 40s who end up being single again and have to go back out in the world. What a weird, difficult, challenging story that is.' And as long as there's a real story in the middle of it, to me, it can be a movie."

The end of the first movie saw Owen Wilson's John getting together with Rachel McAdams' Claire, with Vince Vaughn's Jeremy marrying Isla Fisher's Gloria. It was a happily ever after sort of ending. The idea for the sequel would involve the best friends single again, meaning that Claire and Gloria would be out of the picture, as opposed to picking back up with the couples who are crashing weddings together.

Wedding Crashers was a massive hit upon release. With generally favorable reviews against a budget of $40 million, the comedy grossed $288 million at the global box office. So it's not hard to see why the studio has been interested in a sequel. It's just been a matter of getting the lead actors and the director on board with the idea. This news comes to us via Collider.