In 2005, Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson got together with filmmaker David Dobkin to make Wedding Crashers, the film that critics still consider a career highlight for both actors. Since then, fans have been clamoring for a sequel to the cult hit romantic comedy. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Vaughn confirmed that talks are officially underway for Wedding Crashers 2.

"Owen [Wilson] and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie. So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages."

Wedding Crashers told the story of John Beckwith and Jeremy Grey, two Washington D.C. divorce mediators who have a habit of crashing weddings to meet and have sex with women. During one such crashed party, the duo gets unexpectedly close to the family that threw the party and are invited to a weekend getaway at their family compound.

Against their better judgment, John and Jeremy attend the getaway and start to get emotionally involved with the women they initially intended to have a one night stand with. As John finds himself starting to fall in love, his friendship with Jeremy and their wedding crashing philosophy is tested.

The end of the movie saw John and Jeremy finally move on from their hedonistic lifestyle and settle down with long-term partners, but as they discuss attending a party as a foursome, it is clear John and Jeremy's party-crashing adventures are far from over, leaving the door open for a sequel. Earlier this year, Vince Vaughn had shed additional light on where a Wedding Crashers sequel would take the characters.

"David Dobkin had a really good idea that's contemporary. I never went and made a sequel to a lot of these films at the time because it felt like we were just chasing a success. But what I like about where Crashers could potentially be at is [that] there's something that is of this moment that feels really good... a lot of these comedies, even something like Wedding Crashers, you're sort of investigating things that I think are real in our lives, but the comedy is an overcommitment to the absurd."

While Vaughn and Wilson are parts of the puzzle, the actual decision to make a sequel rests with Dobkin, who has his own ideas for the storyline that Wedding Crashers 2 would involve. Back in 2014, Dobkin had posted on Quora an idea he had for the sequel that involved Daniel Craig in a speedo.

"Wedding Crashers came out at a time when people weren't doing lots of sequels. We did come up with a great take. Vince, Owen and myself sat around at Owen's house one day and broke the story. It was really really funny. We wanted Daniel Craig to be the ultimate wedding crasher, with his sexy body and his speedo, and the two guys would be incredibly threatened by him. He was like the next generation terminator of wedding crashing."

This news war first revealed at ET Online.