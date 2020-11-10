Since starting his career in the 1980s, actor Vince Vaughn has been a part of several successful movies, from Wedding Crashers to Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. Yet, Vaughn has never tried to cash in on the success of his movies with unnecessary sequels or attempts to start a franchise leading into the announcement that Wedding Crashers 2 talks are officially happening. In a new interview to support his new movie Freaky, which is in theaters this weekend and will likely get a sequel, Vaughn explained his dislike for most sequels.

"I never went and made a sequel to a lot of these films at the time because it felt like we were just chasing a success. ... It just didn't feel like the story idea for the second one was as good as the moment of the excitement that the movie did well. It felt like I'd just go make another movie that was interesting, versus go and tread on it."

While Vaughn's disinterest in milking a franchise to death is one that fans can get behind, there are certain films in his filmography that are simply begging for a juicy sequel. For such films, the actor is not against the idea of making a sequel. Vaughn recently confirmed that he is in talks to star in a Wedding Crashers sequel, and Vince Vaughn is open to continuing the story of his characters from other movies as well, so long as the subject matter is something new.

"I kind of think the timing for Crashers and what it discusses is contemporary and fun. And this could be a fun way in. But yeah, I always just felt like, if there was a really good story and a continuation -- like, you know, Dodgeball. I love that character and those guys, but you'd want to make sure that you're investigating something new. You're not just treading on something that was already kind of discussed."

In keeping with his rule of trying not to repeat himself, Vaughn has teamed up with the creators of Happy Death Day for his latest movie Freaky, which puts a new twist on the body-swap comedy genre by having a high school girl swap bodies with a serial killer, played by Vaughn.

This is not the first time that Vaughn has taken on the role of a serial killer who has gender issues. Rather infamously, the actor played the iconic role of cross-dressing killer Norman Bates in Gus Van Sant's 1998 remake of Psycho. The film was not very well received, either by critics or at the box office, but the reviews for Freaky have been quite positive so far.

Vaughn's performance in his new film has brought in special praise, with horror writer Stephen King going so far as to declare that the actor deserves an Oscar for his performance. Directed by Christopher Landon, Freaky features a lead cast consisting of Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Celeste O'Connor, Misha Oshervich, Uriah Shelton, Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, and Dana Drori. The movie will hit theaters on Friday, Nov. 13, and will begin streaming Dec. 4 on most digital platforms. This news arrives from CinemaBlend.