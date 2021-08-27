Thora Birch, Riki Lindhome, and several other new names have just been added to the cast of Wednesday, Tim Burton's new take on The Addams Family in the works at Netflix. Previously, it was announced that Jenna Ortega would be starring as a college-aged version of the titular Addams family member. It has since been revealed that Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán are also on board to play Wednesday's parents Morticia and Gomez, respectively.

On Friday, Netflix announced ten new actors that have officially boarded the project. This includes Thora Birch (Hocus Pocus, The Walking Dead) as Wednesday's dorm mother Tamara Novak and Riki Lindhome (Garfunkel and Oates, Another Period) as Wednesday's therapist Dr. Valerie Kinbott. Jamie McShane (Sons of Anarchy, CSI: Vegas) as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, a character described as having a vendetta against Wednesday's father Gomez.

Several other actors have been named as Wednesday's classmates at Nevermore Academy. These new characters are Hunter Doohan (Your Honor) as Wednesday's friend Tyler Galpin, the sheriff's son; Georgie Farmer (Evermoor) as shy student Ajax Petropolus; Moosa Mostafa (Nativity Rocks!) as beekeeping club president Eugene Otinger; Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement) as Wednesday's roommate Enid Sinclair; Naomi J. Ogawa (Skylines) as vampire Yoko Tanaka; Joy Sunday (MacGyver) as popular girl Bianca Barclay; and Percy Hynes White (The Gifted) as artist and rich kid Xavier Thorpe.

Not yet cast are the other members of the Addams family beyond Ortega as Wednesday, Zeta-Jones as Morticia, and Guzmán as Gomez. This means we're still waiting to hear who will play Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Lurch, and possibly Grandmama. For that matter, whose hand will be brought in to portray Thing? We can expect that the rest of the family won't be featured as prominently as Wednesday, although it will still be interesting to see who ends up getting those roles.

While Wednesday Addams is traditionally depicted as a young girl, Wednesday moves the story forward several years by having her leave the family mansion to attend university. This would suggest her parents and the other Addamses will be taking a back seat. The new show has been described as a coming-of-age comedy that "follows Wednesday as she studies and develops relationships at Nevermore Academy while also trying to master her psychic abilities, stop a local killing spree and solve a supernatural mystery."

Tim Burton directs and executive produces Wednesday, marking his directorial debut on the small screen. Some Johnny Depp fans had campaigned for Burton to bring back his old friend for Gomez before the role was cast. Also executive producing are Steve Stark and Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, and Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania, Gail Berman, and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar. MGM Television is collaborating on Netflix with the project.

Netflix hasn't set a release date for Wednesday but the series is expected to drop in 2022. With most of the cast getting fleshed out, the other members of the Addams family should be getting some cast announcements in the near future as well. In any case, the show appears to be something to look out for next year for fans of The Addams Family and Tim Burton. This news comes to us from Variety.