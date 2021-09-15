Game of Thrones favorite Gwendoline Christie has taken on a lead role in Wednesday, a live-action series based on The Addams Family. Developed for Netflix by Tim Burton, the series will star Jenna Ortega in the lead role as an older version of Wednesday Addams. It was previously announced that Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán had also joined the cast to play Wednesday's parents, Morticia and Gomez.

Gwendoline Christie has been cast as Larissa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy who "still has an axe to grind with her former classmate Morticia Addams." Victor Dorobantu, or at least his hand, will appear in a series regular role as Thing. Recurring cast members include Issac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams and George Burcea as Lurch. It's still unclear if Grandmama and Uncle Fester will be included or who they'd be played by.

The Addams Family spinoff cast also includes Tommie Earl Jenkins (Mayor Walker), Iman Marson (Lucas Walker), William Houston (Joseph Crackstone), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Santiago), Oliver Watson (Kent), Calum Ross (Rowan), and Johnna Dias Watson (Divina). They join previously announced series regulars Thora Birch, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Emma Myers, Naomi J. Ogawa, Joy Sunday, and Percy Hynes White.

Wednesday moves the story forward several years by picking up after Wednesday leaves the family's kooky mansion. The show has been described as a "sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery Wednesday Addams' (Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy. That's where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago - all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships."

The Netflix series marks Burton's small screen debut as a director. It is written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar, who are also serving as showrunners. The three also serve as executive producers alongside TV writer-producer Kayla Alpert, former MGM TV President Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania, and Gail Berman.Wednesday is produced by MGM Television.

Gwendoline Christie is best known for her breakout role as Brienne of Tarth in the hit fantasy series Game of Thrones on HBO. She was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama for her performance in that role. She is also known for appearing in the Star Wars movies as First Order stormtrooper Captain Phasma. Recently, she was cast as Lucifer in the upcoming drama series The Sandman, based on the Neil Gaimon comic book of the same name.

It is not yet clear when Netflix intends to debut the Tim Burton series on the streaming service. Meanwhile, the franchise will soon be making its way back to the big screen as well. The Addams Family 2, the animated followup to the movie released in theaters in 2019, will be bringing this alternate incarnation of the creepy, kooky family back for a big adventure outside of the old mansion. It is scheduled to be released in theaters on Oct. 1, and it will be available for online rentals that same day due to the pandemic. This news comes to us from Deadline.