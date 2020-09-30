'Weird Al' Yankovic already has a song about last night's 2020 Election Debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Yankovic teamed up with the Gregory Brothers to pen the song, which is called "America Is Doomed, The Musical." The debate has been on the minds of nearly everybody who tuned last night, which is evident if you spend more than 10 seconds on social media. CNN's Jake Tapper called it, "a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck." While Tapper's description seems a little over the top, many people from both sides of the aisle are agreeing with it.

As it turns out, Weird Al Yankovic was more than a little freaked out by the first 2020 Presidential Debate. Yankovic begins the video by screaming into the camera, before being asked to something a little more "dignified." From there, it's classic Weird Al, though it's a little darker than some of his older material because he's taking on current events. Regardless, "America Is Doomed, The Musical," is a catchy song that will more than likely find a lot of people humming along.

What sets "America Is Doomed, The Musical" apart from older Weird Al Yankovic material is the fact that he and the Gregory Brothers implemented parts of last night's debate into the song. Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden can be heard singing about the public health crisis in one particular verse, while Yankovic takes on the role of moderator between the two presidential hopefuls. They even get into the economy, and from there, things start to spiral out of control, just like they did in real-time last night.

Weird Al Yankovic and the Gregory Brothers aren't the only ones flipping out over the first 2020 Presidential Debate. Mark Hamill went to Twitter last night to say, "That debate was the worst thing I've ever seen & I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special. Comedian Patton Oswalt came on and suggested that American people bring in John Wick to moderate the next debate, while screenwriter Jeremy Slater said, "That was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote Fantastic Four," after watching last night's debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

There are two more 2020 Presidential Debates scheduled to lead up to the election, which takes place on November 3rd. Next week will see Vice President Mike Pence go up against Kamala Harris, with the presidential debates starting up again the week after that. It's unclear if Weird Al Yankovic and the Gregory Brothers will be writing songs for each of the debates, but it would be nice if they did for everybody's sanity at the moment. The New York Times were the first to host the video for "America Is Doomed, The Musical," but you can check it out above.