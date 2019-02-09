One video game designer finds himself thrust into an action-packed and very deadly conspiracy in the new thriller Welcome to Acapulco. Stacked with actors direct from the video store shelf and loaded with hard hitting adventure, this will surely appeal to the gamer at heart. Today, we have the first trailer and poster for Welcome to Acapulco, and it's sure to get your heart racing.

Video game designer Matt Booth has one shot to save his career by unveiling his biggest project yet at the Video Game Awards in New Mexico. But after running into a friend at the airport and having a little too much to drink before his flight, he ends up in ACTUAL Mexico, specifically, Acapulco.

As soon as he lands, he finds himself on the run from high-powered criminals, deadly hitmen and the Feds, all looking for a mysterious package that he has allegedly smuggled through customs yet knows nothing about. Partnering with a badass, beautiful femme fatale and channeling his inner video game action hero, the pair unravels a conspiracy that could shake the foundation of the United States, maybe even the world.

Sun's out, guns out for an ensemble cast of B movie favorites, who are ready to stream up a storm this spring. Ana Serradilla and Michael Kingsbaker lead a team that also features Michael Madsen, Paul Sorvino, William Baldwin, Bradley Gregg, Jeannine Kaspar, Michael Papajohn and Guillermo Ivan.

Guillermo Iván also directed the movie, working from a screenplay by Garry Charles. Ivan began his long career as an actor way back in 1989 when he appeared in the Mexican made Love Lies. He made a name for himself in the country, appearing in quite a few films, leading to his stateside debut in the 2010 Syfy schlock fest Dinoshark. He has continued to have a successful career in front of the camera.

He also has quite a few director and producer credits to his name, making his feature film directorial debut with Sin retorno in 2009, in which he also starred. He helmed the 2016 crime comedy The Strike, and more recently directed the 2016 TV movie Love is a Battlefield. Also coming this year alongside Welcome to Acapulco, he has Havana Darkness on the horizon, along with 21 Outs, The Last Rumba and Bound.

You can check out the first trailer for Welcome to Acapulco, which comes direct from Momentum Pictures. You can also check out the colorful poster featuring the main cast of players.