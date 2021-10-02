Disney Plus and National Geographic released the first official trailer for the six-part original series Welcome to Earth, starring Will Smith and streaming this December. This new series follows Smith on an adventure around the world, guided by expert travelers as he explores Earth's greatest wonders and some of its most hidden secrets. You can watch the trailer below and see some of the footage from the adventure. ﻿

"I've got a confession to make. I've never climbed a mountain, never swam in a lake. I was in a cave once. I'm beginning to think that I might be missing something," Will Smith says in the trailer. "I asked the best modern day explorers: take me to the ends of the Earth. And they said, 'Oh, we can go further than that.'"

The guides that will be leading Smith through this journey of exploration include marine biologist and National Geographic explorer Diva Amon, polar expeditions Dwayne Fields, engineer and National Geographic explorer Albert Lin, National Geographic photographer Cristina Mittermeier and mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer. Needless to say, he is in good hands. ﻿

The six-part series, streaming in December, is produced by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, Protozoa Pictures, Jane Root's Nutopia and Westbrook Studios. Will Smith (53) hasn't done much of this before so for the actor it should be a true adventure.

"This was 92 shoots, 34 countries, and it's all about the hidden worlds that are all around us," Jane Root, executive producer of Welcome to Earth for Nutopia said during a presentation at the TCA Summer Press Tour last month. "One of the great things that Will said in the making of this is how his grandmother had told him that the best things in life are on the other side of fear, and that's exactly what he believes. He talks about how he never climbed a mountain, he'd never been in a cave, never slept in a tent, and he decided to do those things a few years ago." ﻿

Welcome to Earth, which is also a famous Will Smith catchphrase from Independence Day, was first announced in December 2020 and is the latest project to team Aronofsky with Will Smith and Nutopia for National Geographic after 2018's One Strange Rock. Disney has been working on several other projects with actors and National Geographic to try and diversify their streaming service as well as tap into new markets. Now that the company has a true home, they can explore world upon world with new documentaries and shows available on TV and streaming. ﻿

Will Smith is by far not the last to go on adventures and who knows, he might even start a new series on the platform. Give the trailer a watch and let us know what you think. Personally I love to see new series like this because it adds an element to the platform that makes it fun, funny and interesting. Taking people out of their element and learning in the process. Leave us your comment and don't forget to keep following for all the latest news and updates. You can also catch Will Smith in King Richard in November.