Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis' Welcome to Marwen has released a second trailer and it's a heartbreaking few minutes. Steve Carell plays Mark Hogancamp in the film, which is based off of true events that happened to Hogancamp back in 2000. Hogancamp was attacked outside of a bar by five men who nearly killed him, putting him in a coma for nine days. He had to stay in the hospital for forty days after the brutal attack, and the new Welcome to Marwen trailer shows Carrell channeling the PTSD that Hogancamp went through.

Welcome to Marwen tells the miraculous true story of one broken man's fight as he discovers how artistic imagination can restore the human spirit. After the vicious attack, Steve Carell's Mark Hogancamp can no longer remember his life before the tragic events. To make matters worse, he cannot pay for therapy. So, he takes matters into his own hands, creating a replica of a small Belgian village and populates it with characters that represent him and those in his life, both loved ones, and even his attackers.

Mark Hogancamp (Steve Carell) was not expected to make a full recovery. In the second Welcome to Marwen trailer, Hogancamp begins to stitch together pieces from his old and new life, meticulously creating a wondrous town where he can heal and be heroic. He builds an astonishing art installation, which is a testament to the most powerful women in his life. Through his fantasy world, Carell's Hogancamp draws the strength to triumph in the real-world.

While the first trailer for Welcome to Marwen focused more on the fantasy aspects of the astonishing world that Mark Hogancamp creates, the second trailer puts the focus on the real-life outcome and how much PTSD he has after the attack. Steve Carrell is seen dealing with some heavy issues as the women, played by Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Merritt Wever, Janelle Monáe, Eiza González, Gwendolyn Christie, Leslie Zemeckis, help him through his physical and mental challenges. While there are some elements of comedy, Welcome to Marwen looks to be a true dramatic affair.

The fantasy drama was first announced back in April of 2017 with Robert Zemeckis attached to direct and Steve Carell cast as Mark Hogancamp. Production wrapped back in October, and is currently in the post-production phase. Welcome to Marwen is produced by Academy Award winning producer Steve Starkey (Forrest Gump), Jack Rapke (Cast Away), and Cherylanne Martin (The Pacific) of Zemeckis' Universal-based ImageMovers banner alongside the director. The film is executive produced by Jackie Levine, as well as Jeff Malmberg, who directed the riveting 2010 documentary, Marwencol, that inspired the movie. Steve Carrell is delivering some heartbreaking work in the latest look at Welcome to Marwen, which opens in theaters on December 21st. You can check out the new trailer below, thanks to the Universal Pictures YouTube channel.