We have a brand new trailer for Welcome to the Blumhouse. Announced last month, Blumhouse Productions, perhaps the go-to studio for genre programming in Hollywood these days, has partnered with Amazon Prime Video for a series of eight original horror movies that will arrive just in time for October. This trailer gives us a look at the first two double features coming our way next month. First up will be Black Box and The Lie, followed by Evil Eye and Nocturne.

The trailer offers but a glimpse of all these movies, giving us just a taste of what's to come. It is tough to get a true grip on any one story but we are presented with a parade of horrific images of all sorts. Psychological horror. Body horror. Blood. There is nothing if not a lot of variety offered here. It looks like a solid way to help fill the void for horror lovers from the comfort of home this Halloween season.

Black Box picks up with a single father who, after losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is. The movie was directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr, who co-wrote the script with Stephen Herman. It stars Mamoudou Athie (The Circle), Phylicia Rashad (Creed), Amanda Christine (Colony), Tosin Morohunfola (The 24th), Charmaine Bingwa (Trees of Peace) and Troy James (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark). In The Lie, when their daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception. It is written and directed by Veena Sud. Mireille Enos (The Killing), Peter Sarsgaard (An Education) and Joey King (The Kissing Booth 2) star.

Evil Eye is based on the Audible Original of the same name and centers on a seemingly perfect romance that turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter's new boyfriend has a dark connection to her past. It is directed by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas executive producing. Sarita Choudhury (Lady in the Water), Sunita Mani (GLOW), Omar Maskati (Unbelievable) and Bernard White (Silicon Valley) round out the cast. Lastly, Nocturne, which was written and directed by Zu Quirke, takes place inside the halls of an elite arts academy. It sees a timid music student who begins to outshine her more accomplished twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate. Sydney Sweeney (The Handmaid's Tale), Madison Iseman (Jumanji: The Next Level), Jacques Colimon (The Society) and Ivan Shaw (Insecure) star.

Four more original features will be announced for the series at a later date. Blumhouse, similarly, has been producing Into the Dark for Hulu, with a new feature-length installment centered around a holiday arriving each month. The Horrors of Blumhouse debuts on October 6 with Black Box and The Lie. Evil Eye and Nocturne will arrive the following week on October 13. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself from the Amazon Prime Video YouTube channel.