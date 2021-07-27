Wentworth Miller, famous for his role as Michael Scolfield on the hit show Prison Break,﻿reached out via Instagram to reveal his Autism diagnosis. He wants to bring awareness and has reached out to the Autistic community for help in learning what comes next. Wentworth Miller shared the following on Instagram.

"Like everyone, life in quarantine took things from me. But in the quiet/isolation, I found unexpected gifts. This fall marks 1 year since I received my informal autism diagnosis. Preceded by a self-diagnosis. Followed by a formal diagnosis. It was a long, flawed process in need of updating. IMO. I'm a middle-aged man. Not a 5-year-old. And (it's a "both/and") I recognize access to a diagnosis is a privilege many do not enjoy. Let's just say it was a shock. But not a surprise."

"There is a now-familiar cultural narrative (in which I've participated) that goes, "Public figure shares A, B and C publicly, dedicates platform to D, E and F." Good for them. /srs And (it's a "both/and") that's not necessarily what's going to happen here. I don't know enough about autism. (There's a lot to know.) Right now my work looks like evolving my understanding. Re-examining 5 decades of lived experience thru a new lens."

"That will take time. Meanwhile, I don't want to run the risk of suddenly being a loud, ill-informed voice in the room. The #autisticcommunity (this I do know) has historically been talked over. Spoken for. I don't wish to do additional harm. Only to raise my hand, say, "I am here. Have been (w/o realizing it)."If anyone's interested in delving deeper into #autism + #neurodiversity, I'll point you toward the numerous individuals sharing thoughtful + inspiring content on Instagram, TikTok... Unpacking terminology. Adding nuance. Fighting stigma."

"These creators (some quite young) speak to the relevant issues more knowledgeably/fluently than I can. (They've been schooling me as well.)That's the extent of what I'm inclined to share atm. Oh - this isn't something I'd change. No. I get - got - immediately being autistic is central to who I am. To everything I've achieved/articulated."

"Oh - I also want to say to the many (many) people who consciously or unconsciously gave me that extra bit of grace + space over the years, allowed me to move thru the world in a way that made sense to me whether or not it made sense to them... thank you.And to those who made a different choice... well. People will reveal themselves. Another gift.W.M."

Fans are showing support and admiration for the Prison Break actor, and many have reached out to thank him for helping to de-stigmatize the diagnosis. It has not stopped him; his upcoming project is an adaptation of the novel 'The Story of Edgar Sawtelle: A Novel' by David Wroblewski. It is a tale of Edgar Sawtelle, born mute, speaking only in sign, leading an idyllic life with his parents on their farm in remote northern Wisconsin. For generations, the Sawtelles have raised and trained a fictional breed of dog whose remarkable gift for companionship is epitomized by Almondine, Edgar's lifelong friend and ally. Edgar seems poised to carry on his family's traditions, but when catastrophe strikes, he finds his once-peaceful home engulfed in turmoil. No release date has been set for The Story of Edgar Sawtelle.