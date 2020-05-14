Bob Odenkirk, David Cross, and many other fan favorite actors and comedians collaborated with 'Weird Al' Yankovic to perform a deadpan rendition of the singer's classic parody song "Eat It," and better yet, it was all for a good cause. This week, Odenkirk and his old Mr. Show co-star David Cross hosted a livestream charity function called the Mr. Show Zoomtacular Annual Business Call Event. During the livestream, Odenkirk and Cross debuted the new video, featuring themselves and plenty more of our favorite celebrities singing the strangest cover of a "Weird Al" song you'll ever hear. You can check it out yourself by watching the video below.

After the video was posted online, 'Weird Al' Yankovic tweeted it to his followers along with the following message: "Truly there's no problem that can't be overcome when you get a bunch of celebrities together to sing something." The statement is obviously poking fun at Gal Gadot's Imagine Video, an infamous viral video previously posted to social media by the Wonder Woman star around the start of the national shutdown. Led by Gadot, the video featured Kristen Wiig, Zoë Kravitz, Will Ferrell, Sarah Silverman, Natalie Portman, and many other celebrities singing a rendition of the John Lennon song "Imagine." The video endured major criticism upon its release with many accusing the effort of being "tone deaf" and suggesting that it completely missed the mark.

Similarly, the "Eat It" cover features a wide variety of famous faces, but the video is getting a far better reception with fans on social media. Along with Bob and David, the video includes Odenkirk's Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston and his Better Call Saul co-stars Rhea Seehorn, Michael Mando, and Michael McKean. Some of the other celebrities singing along to the Michael Jackson parody are Jack Black, Fred Armisen, Patton Oswalt, Rachel Bloom, Al Franken, and Tony Hale. Sarah Silverman makes an appearance in the video as well, making her the one star to show up in both viral celebrity song covers. Of course, Yankovic himself throws in a line as well.

Spoofing the immensely popular Michael Jackson song "Beat It," "Eat It" serves as one of Yankovic's most memorable parody songs of all time. Released in 1984 as a part of the album "Weird Al" Yankovic in 3-D, the song changes the words of "Beat It" to make the parody about encouraging a picky child to actually eat something.The song proved to be one of Yankovic's biggest successes, as it even earned him a Grammy Award and peaked at No. 12 in the United States and No. 1 in Australia. Yankovic has recorded dozens of songs in the years since and continues to be the most famous parodist on the planet, but longtime fans still remember "Eat It" as one of his all-time greatest tunes.

The Mr. Show Zoomtacular Annual Business Call Event hosted on Zoom reunited Bob Odenkirk and David Cross with other Mr. Show stars and writers such as Scott Aukerman, Paul F. Tompkins, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Brian Posehn, Tom Kenny, and Jill Talley. Proceeds from the ticketed event are for the benefit of the charity fundraiser Lift, which provides assistance to parents and caregivers of young children. You can learn more about Lift by visiting the official website at LiftCommunities.org. The "Eat It" cover video comes to us from David Cross on YouTube.