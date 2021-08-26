An update on the rumored Werewolf by Night project in the works at Marvel Studios suggests it could be developed as a Halloween special to stream on Disney+. Recently, there were rumors spreading that the studio was developing a new project exclusive to the streamer based on Marvel's Werewolf by Night comic book series. If true, it would serve as the first Disney+ title from Marvel Studios with a horror theme.

According to a new report via The Wrap, Marvel is actively searching for a Latino actor in his 30s to star in an untitled Halloween special. The outlet also reports that the special may be based on Werewolf by Night, tying it back to the rumored project in the works at Marvel Studios. Reportedly, the plan is to begin production in early 2022, possibly for a Halloween season release next year. No further information has been revealed about the special at this time, and Marvel hasn't yet offered an official comment.

The titular monster has been portrayed as a werewolf who can transform at will, even without a full moon. There are two different characters to take on the Werewolf by Night name in the original comic books. The first person to do so, Jack Russell, was created by Gerry Conway and Mike Ploog based on concepts by Stan Lee and Roy Thomas. He first appeared in Marvel Spotlight No. 2 in 1972 before later getting his own Werewolf by Night series that spanned 43 issues in the 1970s. Notably, Moon Knight made his Marvel debut in this comic book series.

More recently, a new incarnation of the character was introduced in 2020 in Werewolf by Night (Vol. 3) No. 1, created by Taboo of the Black-Eyed Peas alongside Benjamin Jackendoff and Scot Eaton. The comic introduces the werewolf as Jake Gomez, a teenage Native American who transforms due to a curse in his family. Beyond the ability to turn into a werewolf, the two versions have very little in common. It's not clear at this time if the Latino actor sought for the rumored Werewolf by Night special is based on either of these versions or a new character entirely.

One of the many Disney+ shows we know to be in development is Moon Knight with Oscar Isaac in the lead role. Because that superhero first showed up in a Werewolf by Night comic, it's possible that there will be some kind of crossover with the rumored special and the Moon Knight series. Giving Werewolf by Night a one-off special may also be a way for Disney to test the waters with something more horror-ish from Marvel without committing to an entire series. It's always possible the special could evolve into an ongoing series if it proves to be a hit.

For now, What If...? has been regularly dropping new episodes on Disney+ following the prior releases of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki. Some of the other upcoming Marvel shows on the streamer include Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, and She-Hulk. Though Marvel Studios will continue to develop and release blockbusters on the big screen, the MCU will be growing very, very quickly on the small screen as well. Let's hope the rumored Werewolf by Night special can join the fun next year. This news comes to us from The Wrap.