Less than a year after Isle of Dogs hit theaters, it has been revealed that Wes Anderson is reportedly preparing to launch his tenth feature film early next year in France. There's no word on what the New Wes Anderson Movie will be about at this time or who will star in it, but Bill Murray, who recently said that he always gives Anderson an "automatic yes," will more than likely be in said project. Murray has appeared in every single one of Anderson's films except for his 1996 debut Bottle Rocket.

Reports state Wes Anderson has chosen Angouleme, France as the location of his next project. Anderson has lived in Paris, France for a number of years now and has filmed his last two projects in Germany and London, respectively. Production is expected to begin in February 2019 and will reportedly last for at least four months. In addition to Bill Murray, French actors like Lea Seydoux and Mathieu Amalric, who have worked with Anderson in the past, could also be involved in the untitled movie.

Wes Anderson's most recent film, Isle of Dogs, came out in March of this year. The stop-motion animated movie is set in a dystopian near-future Japan. The story follows a young boy searching for his dog after the species is banished to an island following the outbreak of a canine flu. The animated movie was praised by critics, but some argued that the film is an example of racial stereotyping and cultural appropriation. Isle of Dogs is expected to be a contender at this year's Academy Awards for animated feature as well as original screenplay.

Wes Anderson movies all have the director's distinct look and feel to them, which many have come to love over the last 23 years. Though Bottle Rocket was not a box office sensation when it opened in 1996, it is now regarded as a cult classic, with Martin Scorsese giving it praise along with 1998's Rushmore. Anderson makes use of flat space camera moves, obsessively symmetrical compositions, slow motion walking shots, limited color palettes, and an obsessive ear for the perfect song. In addition, a lot of handmade art is also utilized with miniatures. Anderson's style is easy to recognize and has been parodied many times over the years.

2019 could prove to be a pretty big year for Wes Anderson. He'll be starting work on his tenth feature film and he could end up with an Academy Award or two for Isle of Dogs. Again, it's not clear what Anderson's tenth movie will be about, but you can expect it to have all of his usual visual hallmarks with some interesting song choices for the soundtrack, and some familiar faces. This is a developing story and more news is expected to be announced soon. Until then, you can read the original report at The New Republic.