The cast of John Wick: Chapter 4 is quickly taking shape, with several new names recently announced for the cast. Another big name that could soon be added to the movie is Blade star Wesley Snipes, as The Illuminerdi reports that the actor is currently in negotiations with Lionsgate for a supporting role. Neither Lionsgate nor Snipes have yet commented on the rumor, but per the report, Snipes is "being circled for a role in which he will play a swordsman alongside Keanu Reeves' John Wick."

This follows a recent report that Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) has been cast to play an old friend of Wick's who "shares his same history and many of the same enemies." Other newcomers to the franchise reportedly cast in John Wick 4 include Bill Skarsgård (It), Shamier Anderson (Stowaway), and Japanese-British singer Rina Sawayama. Of course, we know Reeves will be back to reprise his role as the titular deadly vigilante, and also expected to return are Lance Reddick and Ian McShane.

Just days ago, it was also reported that Laurence Fishburne would return for the John Wick sequel. The actor officially confirmed his return in an interview with Collider, though he couldn't share any particular plot details beyond that. He did say that he was impressed with the script and that fans of the franchise should walk away satisfied.

"I read the script," Fishburne explained. It's really, really cool. As much as it's the same world as the other three films, it's just deeper. It's much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin and the relationship that he has with one character in particular who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing... is really the heart and soul of it."

Wesley Snipes might be best known for starring in the Blade trilogy, a role he was actively trying to revisit before Marvel Studios ultimately opted to reboot the character with Mahershala Ali. All is well as Snipes picked up the fan favorite role of General Izzi in the comedy sequel Coming 2 America, which premiered on Amazon this year. He is also known for appearing in other movies like White Men Can't Jump, Passenger 57, Demolition Man, and The Expendables 3.

Series creator Derek Kolstad, who has since moved on to turning Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk into a John Wick-style badass in Nobody, is not involved with John Wick 4. It will be the first installment of the series not to have his involvement, as he worked as a writer on the first three movies. However, Chad Stahelski is back in the director's chair after directing all of the prior installments.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to be released on May 27, 2022. Filming will reportedly begin this month in Paris and Berlin with additional filming to follow in Japan and New York City. Originally, the plan was for the movie to shoot back to back with the next sequel, John Wick 5, but those plans were stalled because of the pandemic. John Wick 5 is still happening, but no release date is set for that sequel. This information comes to us from The Illuminerdi.