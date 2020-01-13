HBO has revealed a brand new teaser for Westworld season 3. The show is set to return in March. We've seen a couple of trailers that showcase what life looks like with robots out in the real world, and what the futuristic world looks like outside of Dr. Ford's crazy robot-filled theme parks. This new teaser not only helps set up the events to come this season, but it also provides us with a timeline that gives us an idea of when this all takes place, which is key.

The teaser doesn't feature any actual footage from the show. Instead, we hear an ominous voiceover from an unknown character. It doesn't sound like someone we've met in previous seasons. As the narration rolls on, we see a timeline of historic events, starting with some real-life stuff that we've been experiencing of late. We come to find out that things haven't been going so well. Here's what the narrator has to say.

"We are in the middle of a war. No one knows it's happened yet, or that it's already been lost. For the most part, humanity has been a miserable little band of thugs stumbling from one catastrophe to the next. Our history is like the ravings of lunatics. Chaos. But we've changed that. For the first time, history has an author. A system. And up until very recently, the system was working, but there's someone we haven't accounted for. You."

Per the timeline in the teaser, in April 2039 this "System" is initiated. However, in 2058, there is a "divergence," which is described as a "critical event." So, for one, that lets us know that the timeline of the show is moving all the way up to at least 2058, which puts us roughly 40 years in the future. It's also worth mentioning the way the narrator says "you" at the end almost sounds like a question. Like there might be an interrogation going on. Is this someone familiar he's talking to? Our best bet, given the way things ended last season, is that this is Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), since she's made it out of the park and into the world, along with Maeve (Thandie Newton).

Even though this teaser doesn't contain any footage, it may be the most intriguing of the bunch released so far. There is a lot to unpack. Returning for season 3 will be Ed Harris as Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton. New cast members include Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad}), Vincent Cassel (Black Swan), Lena Waithe (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Scott Mescudi (We Are Who We Are), Marshawn Lynch (}Brooklyn Nine-Nine}), John Gallagher Jr. (Olive Kitteridge), Michael Ealy (Stumptown) and Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy).

Season 2 landed in April 2018, so it will have been nearly two full years between installments. Creators Jonothan Nolan and Lisa Joy didn't want to rush things, and that's understandable. We'll have to see if the big wait pays off. Westworld season 3 debuts on March 15 on HBO. Be sure to check out the new teaser for yourself.