A tease suggests Westworld may very soon be starting production on season 4. Since the start of the HBO drama series, Jeffrey Wright has starred as Bernard Lowe, one of the android "hosts" created by Delos to help run the company's parks behind the scenes. A new post on Instagram from Wright reveals what looks to be his on-set chair which includes the name "Bernard." The actor doesn't include any additional information, but he is certainly teasing season 4 of Westworld and it's looking like production is about to begin.

"Good morning...old friend," Wright says in the caption.

It makes sense that season 4 of Westworld is nearing production. Last week, it was reported that Aurora Perrineau (Prodigal Son) had just been cast in a new recurring role for the show. Details on her character haven't been revealed, but she will reportedly appear in at least five episodes, per Deadline. Perrineau is coming off of her lead role as Dani Powell in Prodigal Son, which was canceled on Fox after two seasons despite many fans crying foul.

Westworld was created for HBO by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. It is based on the original 1973 movie of the same name written and directed by Michael Crichton. Nolan and Joy also serve as executive producers alongside Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The ensemble cast of Westworld includes Jeffrey Wright, Thandiwe Newton, James Marsden, Luke Hemsworth, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Ed Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Anthony Hopkins, and Ben Barnes. Vincent Cassel joined the cast in season 3 as the antagonist Engerraund Serac. Evan Rachel Wood has also starred in a main role since the very first episode as Delores the rogue host, and although the character was seemingly written out of the series in season 3, Wood has suggested that she's still not finished with the show.

"I had to go through a mourning period, because I love that character so much," Wood told Variety. "And I've been on such a journey with her. And it's influenced my own life, and changed me as a person. So she's always going to hold a space very close to my heart. And again, who knows what they have up their sleeves, but it will be interesting coming back and playing yet another character. If that is in fact where we end up going!"

Of what could happen in season 4, she added: "You tell me! See, people always ask me, thinking that I know. And I always say, 'I know as much as you do.' I have no idea what season 4 is going to look like yet."

Jeffrey Wright has stayed busy in between filming seasons of Westworld by taking on another major role. He can be seen as Batman's confidante Commissioner James Gordon in the upcoming Matt Reeves movie The Batman alongside Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero. After more than a full year of a tumultuous production filled with delays due to the pandemic, The Batman finally wrapped filming in March with plans for a release in theaters on March 4, 2022.

HBO has not yet set a premiere date for the fourth season of Westworld, but if production is about to begin, we're looking at a likely 2022 release. For now, fans can watch the first three seasons anytime on HBO Max. This news comes to us from Jeffrey Wright on Instagram.