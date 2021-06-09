New details have slowly begun to emerge regarding Marvel's What If...? Animated series, which will take audiences on a journey through the multiverse, introducing them to intriguingly different versions of the MCU and the characters therein. Well, we now have some potential details about the Black Widow centered episode, which will reportedly follow the assassin and Avenger as she struggles to survive in a post-apocalyptic world.

Reports claim that the story will show Black Widow as one of the only survivors of a cataclysmic event that came about due to the classic MCU villain, Ultron, with Natasha now sporting a new set of armor consisting of "shorter sleeves and metal plating over her top, likely adjusting to her new darker surroundings."

This armor has been glimpsed in previously released What If...? promo artwork, and thus it sounds like in this alternate universe Ultron succeeded in crashing a large chunk of Sokovia into Earth like a giant, world-destroying asteroid. Audiences will remember that this was the villain's master plan in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, but he was of course thwarted by The Avengers and their newest member, Vision. In What If...? it sounds like, for whatever reason, The Avengers were beaten, leaving renowned survivor Black Widow as the only one alive and fighting to survive Ultron's new world order.

The What If...? series will explore what would happen if major moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe had occurred differently. The events will be viewed through the eyes of main character Uatu, who is known as The Watcher, and will be voiced by The Batman star Jeffrey Wright. For those unaware, The Watcher is a member an extra-terrestrial race who is able to observe the multiverse, occasionally intervening with events due to his love for humanity.

Several other episode details have since been revealed, including Peggy Carter taking Steve Rogers' place in the Super Soldier Program and becoming Captain Britain, T'Challa becoming Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill, and Thor taking a new path as "Party Thor" after he does not find himself worth of Mjölnir, with the God of Thunder instead coming to Earth and starting a huge havoc-wreaking party.

The animated series will also introduce the Guardians of the Multiverse, which will be comprised of Peggy Carter, Black Panther's Erik Killmonger, T'Challa as the new Star-Lord, Gamora, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and Thor. What If...? is expected to premiere on Disney+ in August 2021 and will consist of 10 episodes as a part of Phase Four of the MCU. A second 10-episode season is now in development.

As for Natasha Romanoff, the character will return in live action from for the standalone Black Widow movie, which finds her alone and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Black Widow is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 9, 2021, simultaneously in theaters and through Disney+ with Premier Access. This comes to us from The Illuminerdi.