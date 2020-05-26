The MCU is expanding into non-film mediums as well, and one of the most intriguing adaptations is the upcoming animated streaming series Marvel's What If...?, debuting on Disney+. The show had teased its arrival with a new spin on the MCU's traditional logo, which featured important scenes from past movies. The logo for What If...? features scenes from upcoming episodes of the series and a screenshot of one such scene appears to show Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, as Hawkeye. But that is being debated by MCU fans on Twitter. You can take a look at the image and decide for yourself.

WHOA WHOA WHOA



Tom Holland's Peter Parker as Hawkeye in What If...?! pic.twitter.com/G2AumbpiTN — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 25, 2020

For MCU fans, Tom Holland will forever be Spider-Man, while Jeremy Renner will always be Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (at least, when he's not busy being Ronin). But it seems the upcoming series will force viewers to consider what would have happened in a world where Peter Parker became elite government spy Hawkeye instead of your friendly neighborhood wall-crawler.

Will Hawkeye be rebooted into an awkward high-school student who frets about going on international spy missions when he doesn't have a date to the prom? Or will Peter Parker be presented as an experienced secret agent with a weird fondness for a weapon that became obsolete somewhere near the turn of the last century?

What If...? aims to show viewers how differently the MCU would have turned out if key moments within the franchise had played out differently than what we know. For instance, the first episode of the series reveals a reality where Peggy Carter ingests the super-soldier serum rather than Steve Rogers and becomes the superhero, Captain Carter. Similarly, other episodes will explore other deviations from movie canon, such as T'Challa becoming Star-Lord, and now apparently Peter Parker becoming Hawkeye.

There is a lot of curiosity among fans as to how this Disney+ series will subvert expectations, and whether the changes the show makes to canon will have any effect on the real MCU. Already the series is set to introduce a significant Marvel Comics character for the first time, in the shape of Uatu, the Watcher, who will serve as the omniscient narrator of the show, voiced by Jeffrey Wright. Uatu will almost certainly make his MCU debut soon and is likely to be the first step towards opening up the franchise to cosmic events.

Disney is so confident of the show's success that they have already greenlit a second season. Apart from What If...?, a number of MCU spinoff shows are set to make their debut on the streaming platform soon, including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki. At least one of those shows, namely WandaVision, is confirmed to directly affect the MCU, and will serve as the jumping-off point for the upcoming movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

For now, the next MCU project that fans will get to see is the Black Widow solo movie, which has already passed its original release date that was postponed due to the lockdown. Hopefully audiences will get to see the movie on the big screen soon. Meanwhile, What If...? is set to make its digital debut in the summer of next year.