The first reactions to Disney+'s upcoming animated series Marvel's What If...? are in, and it sounds like Marvel Studios and Disney+ have another hit on their hands. While only the first 3 episodes of the show have been shown to critics so far, the response has certainly been encouraging, and should provide audiences with an exciting look at the many variants of the MCU.

Favorite characters so far: T’Challa as Star-Lord is a real treat & it’s wonderful to hear Chadwick’s voice again. He’s my favorite. Also I got such a kick out of Thanos & what they do with him. Captain Carter is good, too. It’s silly, weird & different. Just go with it. #WhatIfpic.twitter.com/Haqq72ZLuk — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 1, 2021

This enthusiasm continues throughout many of the reviews, with early viewers finding a lot to love about What If...? and particularly the final performance from Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa.

I've seen 1st THREE episodes of #WhatIf

from #Marvel for #DisneyPlus!



Action is MIND-BLOWING 🤯😍👊

as are the twists!



You'll DEFINITELY want to watch when it drops!



Love everyone, but fave characters so far are #CaptainCarter & #TChalla as Star Lord.



Review embargo is 8/10 pic.twitter.com/ehNI64aHGK — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) August 1, 2021

Many have felt that What If...? has so far nailed the approach to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's further exploration of alternative versions of characters we all know and love, saying that the series should have something for everyone.

Marvel’s #WhatIf is a whip-smart and refreshing twist on the narratives we know and it commits. Each deftly crafted episode manages to be the perfect length but leaves you wanting more. The look, feel, and tone are all spot on. Great for adults, kids, die-hard and casual fans. pic.twitter.com/9AOKAdB7HA — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) August 1, 2021

Another early reaction called the series "fun," adding that it "does a great job of giving us alternate reality stories while offering nods and winks to the original tales."

Early review for Marvel’s #WhatIf —



It’s fun! #WhatIf does a great job of giving us alternate reality stories while offering nods and winks to the original tales. The first three episodes work were really fun. Each had a different genre, too. pic.twitter.com/LwUWwo9cr8 — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) August 1, 2021

Though they could not help but wonder about the series' lack of stakes...

The episodes are not connected to each other (as far as I know) so you could have fun skipping around. You could binge or watch week to week. For Marvel fans, it’s a good watch. I don’t know if it has any stakes though. Might be table setting for Doctor Strange sequel. #WhatIf — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) August 1, 2021

While others found much What If...? to be a wonderful Twilight Zone-esque outing for the MCU thanks to some "bold, out there decisions."

That said I worry how essential the series will feel for casual MCU fans — Tom Percival (@twpercival1) August 1, 2021

Not everyone was completely enamoured by the series however, with many finding the series' separate structure disappointing. Surprisingly, several reactions have even found the voice acting, much of which is performed by stars from throughout the MCU, to be lacking.

Marvel's #WhatIf offers compelling twists on the #MCU along with stylish animation and outstanding action. However, the abridged storytelling creates a disjointed feeling, and lacks the Marvel magic and heart of the movies. Plus, many MCU stars are not great voice actors. — Ethan Anderton (@Ethan_Anderton) August 1, 2021

"#WhatIf is... fine?," said another review. After complementing the action sequences and Easter eggs, thye too called into question the oddly disappointing voice acting saying, "What really makes me scratch my head is the voice work.."

#WhatIf is... fine? Has tons of fun ideas on what these familiar stories could be. Has crazy easter eggs that will send fans into a frenzy. Animation feels stiff at times but really comes to life when the action ramps up. What really makes me scratch my head is the voice work.. pic.twitter.com/elAvKywU1O — Charles Villanueva (@cfsvillanueva) August 1, 2021

But even those who took issue with some elements still found much to enjoy, once again highlighting the T'Challa-focussed episode and the emotional swansong of Chadwick Boseman.

Nonetheless, #WhatIf will surely tide fans over the next several weeks. The Chadwick episode is, hands down, one of the best episodes of TV Marvel Studios has put together yet. People will gasp, cheer, and cry when it comes out. pic.twitter.com/9MCxiaYKJt — Charles Villanueva (@cfsvillanueva) August 1, 2021

Others found the series to be far more entertaining when pushing the envelope and leaning evermore away from the familiar aspects of the MCU. Here's hoping the show gets even stranger beyond the first 3 episodes, then.

#WhatIf is fun and the animation itself is terrific, but the more it veers away from familiar MCU storytelling (ep 3) and the less it just retells a known MCU origin, simply flipped through the perspective of a different character (Ep2), the better. — Rodrigo Perez (@YrOnlyNope) August 1, 2021

On the more overwhelmingly positive side of things, one critic could not help but lean on the caps lock when heaping praise on the series, and clearly loved how What If...? throws us into the multiverse, something which will likely dominate the franchise for the next few years.

Marvel throws us head first into the MULTIVERSE with What If...? & it's INCREDIBLE! There's STUNNING animation & SHOCKING twists! One choice can change EVERYTHING & the possibilities are ENDLESS! If the first 3 episodes are any indication, this show is gonna be WILD! #WhatIfpic.twitter.com/5MX4MH46mN — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) August 1, 2021

Finally, the series has been praised for being something that Marvel icon Stan Lee would have loved to experience. High praise, indeed.

.@Marvel's #WhatIf is a fascinating and incredibly satisfying look at what might have been. When I did my show with @StanLee, he once told me that he loved thinking about other ways stories could have gone. It made me think of him. That's the best compliment I can ever give. pic.twitter.com/gmpuext3g5 — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) August 1, 2021

Following the creation of the multiverse during the finale of Loki, What If...? explores the various branching timelines of the multiverse in which major moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe occurred differently. Led by Jeffrey Wright as Uatu AKA The Watcher, the series sees the return of several prominent Marvel characters and stars, including Hayley Atwell as Captain Peggy Carter, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa.

Marvel's What If...? is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, August 11th on Disney+. A second 10-episode season is in development.

