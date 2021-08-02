The first reactions to Disney+'s upcoming animated series Marvel's What If...? are in, and it sounds like Marvel Studios and Disney+ have another hit on their hands. While only the first 3 episodes of the show have been shown to critics so far, the response has certainly been encouraging, and should provide audiences with an exciting look at the many variants of the MCU.
This enthusiasm continues throughout many of the reviews, with early viewers finding a lot to love about What If...? and particularly the final performance from Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa.
Many have felt that What If...? has so far nailed the approach to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's further exploration of alternative versions of characters we all know and love, saying that the series should have something for everyone.
Another early reaction called the series "fun," adding that it "does a great job of giving us alternate reality stories while offering nods and winks to the original tales."
Though they could not help but wonder about the series' lack of stakes...
While others found much What If...? to be a wonderful Twilight Zone-esque outing for the MCU thanks to some "bold, out there decisions."
Not everyone was completely enamoured by the series however, with many finding the series' separate structure disappointing. Surprisingly, several reactions have even found the voice acting, much of which is performed by stars from throughout the MCU, to be lacking.
"#WhatIf is... fine?," said another review. After complementing the action sequences and Easter eggs, thye too called into question the oddly disappointing voice acting saying, "What really makes me scratch my head is the voice work.."
But even those who took issue with some elements still found much to enjoy, once again highlighting the T'Challa-focussed episode and the emotional swansong of Chadwick Boseman.
Others found the series to be far more entertaining when pushing the envelope and leaning evermore away from the familiar aspects of the MCU. Here's hoping the show gets even stranger beyond the first 3 episodes, then.
On the more overwhelmingly positive side of things, one critic could not help but lean on the caps lock when heaping praise on the series, and clearly loved how What If...? throws us into the multiverse, something which will likely dominate the franchise for the next few years.
Finally, the series has been praised for being something that Marvel icon Stan Lee would have loved to experience. High praise, indeed.
Following the creation of the multiverse during the finale of Loki, What If...? explores the various branching timelines of the multiverse in which major moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe occurred differently. Led by Jeffrey Wright as Uatu AKA The Watcher, the series sees the return of several prominent Marvel characters and stars, including Hayley Atwell as Captain Peggy Carter, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa.
Marvel's What If...? is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, August 11th on Disney+. A second 10-episode season is in development.
https://www.cinemablend.com/television/2571330/marvels-what-if-reactions-are-in-heres-what-people-are-saying-about-disney-show?utm_campaign=socialflow