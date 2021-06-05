Marvel Studios' upcoming animated anthology series What If...? will reimagine major events across the MCU, and now, a LEGO set appears to have given away details of Tony Stark's adventure. It seems that Stark AKA Iron Man will embark on his own Thor: Ragnarok-style escapade, teaming up with Valkyrie and wearing a colorful new suit of armor built using scraps on Sakaar.

Amazon France has revealed the first images of LEGO Marvel 76194 Tony Stark’s Sakaarian Iron Man, based on Marvel’s upcoming animated series, What If…? #LEGO#LEGOMarvel#WhatIfhttps://t.co/xgJfisBQHhpic.twitter.com/Ef7GAIlDIN — Brick Fanatics (@BrickFanatics) June 3, 2021

The LEGO set listed on Amazon France unveils Tony Stark as the protagonist during the events of Ragnarok as opposed to Chris Hemsworth's Thor, meaning that it will be Stark who is dumped in the trash planet. As we all know, putting Stark amongst the scraps is never a good idea, and thus the genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist will forge himself a new Iron Man suit, which he will likely use to battle for his life for the entertainment of the Grandmaster.

A new Marvel's What If? Lego set is revealed. pic.twitter.com/h66ZuXZgZy — Furlow7 (@Furlow71) June 3, 2021

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok infused the MCU with a delightfully '80s vibe, something that Stark would relish in. Having made the ultimate sacrifice and meeting his demise during the epic climax of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, it will be great to see Tony Stark return to screens, even if it in animated form. Whether celebrated actor Robert Downey Jr. Is rerising the role for the Disney+ series is unknown at this time, however Ragnarok star Jeff Goldblum, while talking about his work as the Grandmaster on the upcoming animated series What If...?, did seem to confirm that Downey Jr. will indeed return.

Due for release on Disney+ in August , What If...? will explore what would happen if major moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe occurred differently. Led by Jeffrey Wright as Uatu AKA The Watcher, member of the extra-terrestrial Watcher race, who observes the multiverse and occasionally intervenes with events therein, the animated series will introduce audiences with alternate versions of a host of different characters including Captain America, Black Panther and Black Widow.

The show's Head writer A.C. Bradley has described The Watcher as being "above everything else" and compared the character's viewpoint and perception of humanity as "a guy watching a rat drag a slice of pizza across the platform. He has no interest in becoming friends with the rat, living amongst the rat, or doing rat things. He just goes, 'Man, this is remarkable. Look at the little guy go!' That is The Watcher's relationship with humanity."

The first episode of What If...? will centre on Peggy Carter, who, in this alternate universe is imbued with the same powers as Steve Rogers, becoming Captain Britain and asking the question "What if Peggy Carter got the powers from the Super Soldier Serum and Steve Rogers remained his scrawny self, but was given an Iron Man-type suit of armor designed by Tony Stark's father Howard Stark?" Other storylines that are expected to be explored is the popular Marvel Zombies arc, which sees some of the Avengers doing battle with undead superheroes and villains, Black Widow surviving a post-apocalyptic world that has been ravaged by Ultron, and partying version of Thor who never became worthy enough to wield Mjölnir. These images come to us from Amazon France.