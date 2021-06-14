A few more details have now reportedly been revealed regarding one of the episodes of the upcoming Disney+ animated series, Marvel's What If...?, and this certainly sounds like one to watch. The episode in question will focus on Guardians of the Galaxy member, Gamora, who, still enacting her master assassin ways, is tasked with taking out one of the MCU's most beloved heroes: Tony Stark.

Reports have stated that in the episode Gamora's "skills will be put to the test against a new and unusual target in the form of Tony Stark." She will reportedly don a similar outfit to the one she wore in both Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame, complete with her warrior skills and weaponry, only this time she will be hunting down Tony Stark no doubt at the request of her father, Thanos.

Gamora is well-known as one of the most feared warriors throughout the galaxy, Stark is going to have his hands full. Interestingly, Gamora and Tony Stark have never actually interacted at all on screen, making this What If...? episode one hell of an introduction for these MCU staples.

Marvel's What If...? series will explore alternate stories that would have happened if major moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe had occurred differently. The events will be viewed through the eyes of main character Uatu, also known as The Watcher. Voiced by The Batman star Jeffrey Wright, The Watcher is a member an extra-terrestrial race who is able to observe the multiverse, occasionally intervening with events due to his love for humanity.

Several details of the various stories that will make up the anthology series have since been revealed, with one of the stories due to center on Peggy Carter, who, in this alternate universe is imbued with the same powers as Steve Rogers, becoming Captain Britain; "What if Peggy Carter got the powers from the Super Soldier Serum and Steve Rogers remained his scrawny self, but was given an Iron Man-type suit of armor designed by Tony Stark's father Howard Stark?"

Other storylines that are expected to be explored is the popular Marvel Zombies arc, which sees some of the Avengers doing battle with zombified superheroes and villains, including the likes of Captain America; Thor never finding himself worthy and instead becoming a party animal; Tony Stark embarking on a Thor: Ragnaork-style adventure, and finally Black Widow battling her way through a post-apocalyptic world as one of the only survivors of a cataclysmic event that came about due to the classic MCU villain, Ultron.

The series will also introduce an alternative Guardians of the Galaxy. Named Guardians of the Multiverse, the team will be comprised of Peggy Carter's Captain Britain, Black Panther's Erik Killmonger, T'Challa as the new Star-Lord, Gamora, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and Thor.

Starring many of the same cast members as the big screen MCU, including Hayley Atwell as Captain Peggy Carter, Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, the first season of What If...? is now scheduled to premiere in August 2021, and will consist of 10 episodes. It will be part of Phase Four of the MCU. A second 10-episode season is already in development. This comes to us courtesy of The Illuminerdi.