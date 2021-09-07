Marvel's What If...? has already demonstrated how dark it is willing to take things, and it's about to get even darker, with new posters teasing the arrival of the undead. While several trailers have already revealed that the Disney+ animated series will feature Marvel Zombies, these posters are our best look yet, giving us a good look at both Captain America and Hawkeye in their ghoulish new form.

What If... Zombies?! Discover the answer to the question in a new episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iAX5gjHhx2 — What If...? (@whatifofficial) September 7, 2021

Assemble the undead ???? Zombies awaken in the fifth episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf, streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/O13FLvosGx — What If...? (@whatifofficial) September 6, 2021

While Cap looks savagely hungry, Hawkeye looks like he's seen some things, with both of the original Avengers displaying the tattered clothing and pale, decaying skin expected of a zombie. The awakening of the undead in the upcoming fifth episode of What If...? is set to be based on a five-issue limited series published from December 2005 to April 2006 by Marvel Comics. Written by The Walking Dead's Robert Kirkman with art by Sean Phillips and covers by Arthur Suydam, Marvel Zombies is set in an alternate universe where the world's superhero population has been infected with a virus which turned them into zombies.

However, unlike the mindless zombies often seen on page and screen, the Marvel Zombies have maintained their personalities and powers, making them even more of a threat than the armies of the undead usually are. While they are still driven by a hunger for human flesh, the former superheroes often discuss their remorse for eating all the people they used to save. Much like the previous episodes of What If...?, this zombie-infested adventure should provide an interesting glimpse into an alternate MCU outcome.

The animated events of What If...? are viewed through the eyes of main character Uatu, known as The Watcher, voiced by The Batman star Jeffrey Wright. A member of the alien Watcher race who observe the multiverse but do not interfere, The Watcher's role in the series has been likened to Rod Serling's in seminal series The Twilight Zone. Asking the deceptively simple question "what if?", the series explores alternate stories involving familiar Marvel characters, whose lives are greatly affected when one thing is changed.

So far, the series has asked such questions as What If... Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?, What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?, and What If... the World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?, with the most recent episode asking What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands? and introducing audiences to a dark version of The Sorcerer Supreme.

The series has amassed quite the ensemble cast, with over fifty familiar names returning to reprise their respective MCU roles. These include Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Clark Gregg as Agent Coulson, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and many, many more. The fifth episode of What If...? is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, September 8 on Disney+.