Marvel's What If...? will hit Disney+ later this month, taking audiences on an animated adventure through the multiverse, and it has now been confirmed that several big names from across the franchise will be coming along for the ride. The animated venture has managed to amass quite the ensemble cast, with over fifty familiar names returning to reprise their respective role. Okay, take a deep breath...

The actors returning for Marvel's What If...? are Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaue), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong), Benicio Del Toro (The Collector), Bradley Whitford (Agent John Flynn), Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight), Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Sullivan (Taserface), Clancy Brown (Surtur), Clark Gregg (Agent Coulson), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Danai Gurira (Okoye), David Dastmalchian (Kurt), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Dominic Cooper (Howard Stark), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Frank Grillo (Crossbones), Georges St-Pierre (Batroc), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Jaimie Alexander (Sif), Jeff Goldblum (The Grandmaster), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), John Kani (King T'Chaka), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Kat Dennings (Darcy), Kurt Russell (Ego), Leslie Bibb (Christine Everhart), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Michael Rooker (Yondu), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Neal McDonough (Dum Dum Dugan), Ophelia Lovibond (Carina), Paul Bettany (The Vision), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Rachel House (Topaz), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Sebastian Stan (Bucky), Seth Green (Howard the Duck), Stanley Tucci (Abraham Erskine), Taika Waititi (Korg), Tilda Swinton (The Ancient One), Toby Jones (Arnim Zola), Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Ebony Maw).

Sadly, there is no Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., or Tom Holland despite the fact we know Captain America, Black Widow, Iron Man, and Spider-Man will all appear in What If...?, but hey, you can't have it all.

The animated events of What If...? will be viewed through the eyes of main character Uatu, known as The Watcher, who will be voiced by The Batman star Jeffrey Wright. A handful of the stories that will make up the anthology series have since been revealed, with one due to center on Peggy Carter, who, in this alternate universe is imbued with the same powers as Steve Rogers, becoming Captain Britain; "What if Peggy Carter got the powers from the Super Soldier Serum and Steve Rogers remained his scrawny self, but was given an Iron Man-type suit of armor designed by Tony Stark's father Howard Stark?"

Other storylines that are expected to be explored is the popular Marvel Zombies arc, which sees some of the Avengers doing battle with zombified superheroes and villains, including the likes of Captain America; Thor never finding himself worthy and instead becoming a party animal; Tony Stark embarking on a Thor: Ragnarok-style adventure, T'Challa becoming Star-Lord rather than Black Panther, and finally Black Widow battling her way through a post-apocalyptic world as one of the only survivors of a cataclysmic event that came about due to the classic MCU villain, Ultron.

The first reactions to the series have also since come to light, praising many aspects of the franchise's first proper foray into the multiverse, an element that is sure to dominate the MCU for many years. What If...? is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on August 11, 2021, and will consist of 10 episodes, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. A second 10-episode season is already in development.