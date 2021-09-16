An epic new trailer for Marvel animated series What If...? teases the alternate adventures to come, as well as hinting at the return of several variant characters from the previous episodes. And this includes T'Challa hanging out with Howard the Duck! While recapping some of what has happened thus far in the series, the trailer hints at continuations for some of the prior events, most notably those of Captain Carter, who kicked off the show, and evil Doctor Strange, who uses the power of the Dark Dimension.

What If...? explores alternate timelines in the multiverse that show what would happen if major moments from the MCU films occurred differently. Created by A.C. Bradley for Disney+, and based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name, What If...? is led by Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, a member of the alien Watcher race who observes the multiverse, and never interferes...except sometimes.

While the show has been described as an anthology series, we have known for some time that at least one of the characters would return for further adventures, Captain Carter. "We realized as we started developing the second season that Captain Carter was going to be the character who we would revisit in every season and continue that adventure," executive producer Brad Winderbaum previously explained. "Obviously, we're telling a story on a giant multiversal canvas, so you never really know who's going to pop up where and when. It's very much an anthology, but there's always opportunity for fun connections to be made."

So far, the series has explored such burning questions as What If... Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?, What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?, What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?, and What If... Zombies?!, with the latest outing wondering What If... Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark? The episodes give Marvel fans their first insight into the madness of the multiverse, and allows the Marvel Cinematic Universe to introduce variants of both heroes and villains, variants which open up a whole world of possibilities. The series will also introduce Marvel's newest superhero team, The Guardians of the Multiverse, which will be made up of Peggy Carter, Black Panther's Erik Killmonger, T'Challa as the new Star-Lord, Gamora, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and Thor.

Though not everyone has returned to voice their respective characters in What If...?, the series has still managed to amass quite the ensemble cast. Some of the actors returning for the series are are Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaue), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong), Benicio Del Toro (The Collector), Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Clark Gregg (Agent Coulson), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Jaimie Alexander (Sif), Jeff Goldblum (The Grandmaster), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Paul Bettany (The Vision), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Sebastian Stan (Bucky), Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and many, many more.

Marvel Studios' What If...? continues with brand new episodes streaming Wednesdays on Disney+. A second nine-episode season is expected to premiere as early as 2022.