One of the most unique projects that Marvel Studios has done is the upcoming animated Disney+ series Marvel's What If...?. where each episode will take beloved Marvel characters and put them into strange, new situations. For example, the first episode will ask the question, "what if Peggy Carter took the superhero serum?" The second episode will feature an interesting premise with T'challa as Star-Lord.

As exciting as some of these stories will be, one drawback is the limited time fans will get to spend with each of these universes as each episode will only be about thirty minutes. With recent reports suggesting that What If... episodes will have direct effects on the Multiverse, however, it seems like What If... fans have a lot more to look forward to. And recently, a What If...? producer has even suggested that live action spinoffs are on the table. Source - 'What If...?' episodes could expand into live-action MCU spinoffs [Exclusive] (inverse.com)

In an interview with Inverse, executive producer Brad Winderbaum suggested that What If...? characters could potentially receive their own live-action spinoffs. Although this idea may seem absurd at first glance, it could make a lot of sense for the continuity of the MCU. Brad had this to say about the possibility,

"We wanted each story to be able to be open and shut in that half an hour timeframe, but it's hard not to imagine more chapters with some of these characters. I hope that one day we do get to see more adventures in some of these alternate timelines. All you have to do to prove that is look back at how many stories from the What If...? comics ended up in the main continuity of the comic universe. My prediction is a similar thing could happen on the cinematic side as well."

While this is in no way an admission that What If...? spinoffs are in current development, Brad does highly insinuate that Marvel Studios already has plans set in motion. There have in fact been rumors that Captain Carter (who will be introduced in the first What If...? episode) will appear in live action in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If this turns out to be true, then fans can expect a lot more What If...? shenanigans having an effect on the Multiverse. Although some characters and storylines may be hard or impossible to introduce in the main timeline (Chadwick Boseman's Star-Lord or Zombie Avengers for instance), the limitations are practically endless.

What If...? will be the latest Disney+ installment for Marvel Studios after the huge success of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki. It will be the first animated project for the studio - and reports suggest it will be far from the last. Each episode will ask a different wild question and explore a whole new universe with beloved characters. Although most MCU actors will be reprising their roles through voice, some like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson will not be voicing their beloved characters for unknown reasons. What If...? will release its first episode on Disney+ on August 11, 2021. It will release subsequent episodes weekly on Wednesdays. This news originated at Inverse.com.