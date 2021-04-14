A new poster for Marvel's What If...? introduces an all-new superhero team, the Guardians of the Multiverse. The series will tell alternate stories from the MCU, with the Guardians of the Multiverse a new team that emerge in this changed world.

Based on this newly released image, the Guardians of the Multiverse will be comprised of Peggy Carter, who has now become Captain Britain, Black Panther's Erik Killmonger, T'Challa as the new Star-Lord, Gamora, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and what is presumably an alternate version of Thor. This peak at an alternate Guardians team should be an exciting one for Marvel fans and provide a whole new host of story-telling potential and inter-team by-play.

The What If...? series explores what would happen if major moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe had occurred differently. The events will be viewed through the eyes of main character Uatu, who is known as The Watcher, and will be voiced by The Batman star Jeffrey Wright. For those unaware, The Watcher is a member an extra-terrestrial race who is able to observe the multiverse and occasionally intervenes with events therein.

The show's Head writer A.C. Bradley has described The Watcher is "above everything else" and compared the character's viewpoint and perception of humanity as "a guy watching a rat drag a slice of pizza across the platform. He has no interest in becoming friends with the rat, living amongst the rat, or doing rat things. He just goes, 'Man, this is remarkable. Look at the little guy go!' That is The Watcher's relationship with humanity."

One of the stories that will be told in What If...? is that of Peggy Carter, who, in this alternate universe is imbued with the same powers as Steve Rogers, becoming Captain Britain; "What if Peggy Carter got the powers from the Super Soldier Serum and Steve Rogers remained his scrawny self, but was given an Iron Man-type suit of armor designed by Tony Stark's father Howard Stark?"

Other storylines that are expected to be explored is the popular Marvel Zombies arc, which sees some of the Avengers doing battle with zombified superheroes and villains, including the likes of Captain America.

Based on the images that have been released from the series, as well as this image of the Guardians of the Multiverse, we can also see that in this alternate version of the MCU T'Challa will become Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill, and Erik Killmonger will still be alive and fighting on the same side as the heroes. The series will feature a lot of the same cast as the big screen ventures including, Hayley Atwell as Captain Peggy Carter, Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, and Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa.

What If...? is scheduled to debut on Disney+ in mid-2021 and will consist of 10 episodes. A second season will follow sometime in the near future and will also consist of 10 episodes. This comes to us courtesy of Anne Talks Comics!.