With Marvel's What If...? coming to a close on Wednesday, but also having the promise of a second season being "already mostly written", there are obviously many questions about just what we will see in season 2 of the animated MCU series. While there have been many takeaways from the series as a whole, including some of the characters such as Captain Carter even getting their own Hot Toys action figures, the one character that a lot of people want to know about is the likelihood of Spider-Man returning to the series.

Of course, as we all know, Tom Holland is about to reprise the role once more in Spider-Man: No Way Home this December, but that is one of the last times he currently contracted to appear in the MCU in the deal drawn up between Sony and Disney. He is to appear in one further movie, but as of yet there has been no word on what this will transpire as, after that, who knows, especially with Sony seemingly heading towards a Spider-Man/Venom crossover somewhere in the future.

Spider-Man appeared in the What If...? episode of "Zombies", which for many was one of the best episodes of the series. While he was voiced by Malibu Country and Mad Men star Hudson Thames rather than Tom Holland, fans loved the variant of the webbed wonder and want to see more of him in future. What If...? director Bryan Andrews suggested that future Spider-Man stories could be a possibility but he is not at liberty to say if these will come in season 2.

"Well, we can't talk too much about what may or may not be happening in season 2," Andrews explained in an interview with Comicbook.com. "But we do love Spider-Man, so who knows what may happen in the future. But yeah, we dig all that stuff, so it's just a question of if we're able to do enough shows or enough seasons, who knows what we'll get. We'll definitely be able to - hopefully, at that point - either revisit characters or revisit characters in a way that we've are familiar with and then spin them even something else differently. You know what I mean? But when it comes to season 2, we can't say anything about that stuff."

Spider-Man is obviously one of the most profitable and popular of Marvel's many heroes, accounting for a huge portion of their merchandising and being a wholly integrated fixture in pop culture. The thought that Marvel Studios won't do what is needed to involve him in the future of the MCU is a ludicrous thought, and as What If...? head writer AC Bradley said back in August, there is always a way around these sticking points.

"I think I did ask that early on. I was like, 'Can we just touch Spider-Man?'" Bradley said. "And they went, 'Don't worry about it. We're going to figure it out. Just tell the best story you can, and we'll cross that bridge.' That was kind of the mandate across the board with Marvel: As long as you're not doing something that we're doing in the movies, go have fun and we'll figure it out."

The entire first season of What If...? is now available to watch on Disney+, and if rumors are to be believed we could be seeing the next season arriving as early as next year. In the meantime, Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives exclusively in theaters on December 17th, courtesy of Marvel. This comes to us from https://comicbook.com/marvel/news/what-if-team-spider-man-episodes-season-2/.