With Marvel's What If...? series now on Disney+, we know quite a bit more about the first MCU animated series than many other shows such as Loki and WandaVision prior to their release. The series will take a look at a number of scenarios featuring well known and loved characters from the MCU being placed into entirely different storylines to those which form part of the MCU's main timeline. With literally anything possible there was virtually nothing off limits for the series...well, except a cameo from Luke Skywalker apparently.

AC Bradley spoke to The Direct recently, and revealed that although Marvel Studios boss, Kevin Feige, was open to many things, he was quick to shut down a suggestion of a Marvel/Star Wars crossover happening in the series, though he does still think it is something that should happen at some point in the future.

"I was kind of notorious for trying to get a Star Wars character involved," Bradley said. "We did try at one point, but it's kind of like play with the sandbox you were given. We gave you the entire MCU. Run with that. And, I was like 'Okay. But still, Luke Skywalker would be an amazing Avenger.'"

Thanks to the new series being animated, many of the biggest Marvel hero's such as Iron Man and Captain America were able to be played by people other than those who have previously portrayed them in the MCU in the past, meaning that even when actors were no longer available that didn't mean any of the characters were out of bounds.

"One early decision was we were not going to let the show be defined by the actors we thought we could get," Marvel Studios producer, Brad Winderbaum, told ComicBook.com. "Part of the fun of What If...? is being able to tell stories in any corner of the universe you want to and that means that you need that infinite canvas, you need that infinite potential. Also, I was afraid we wouldn't get any actors to come back. The fact that we got as many as we did, 85% of the actors came back or something like that. It's incredible and it's a real honor and privilege to work with all of them."

While some actors such as Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson, and others were not available to voice their characters in the series, What If...? poignantly will feature the last appearance of the late Chadwick Boseman in the role of T'Challa, which he recorded prior to his death. Many of the other actors from Marvel's long list of characters who have appeared somewhere in the MCU to date will reprise their altered roles in the series, which has recently been rumored to potentially be the starting point for at least some live action series in the very busy and seemingly never ending future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.