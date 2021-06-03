It's well known that keeping an eye on previews of movie and TV merchandise can reveal some things that have been kept mostly secret in the run up to any new releases. Thanks to some apparel, it's been known for a while that Marvel's What If...? series will see the appearance of Party Thor, but now it seems some plot details of his series involvement have started to surface. Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder hasn't been featured in any of the teasers so far, but according to a new report from The Illuminerd, he will be getting his own story in the Disney + series. Potential spoilers ahead.

The latest report suggests that Thor's What If...? story will take us back to the events of the God of Thunder's first solo movie. The story centered mainly on Thor being banished to Earth by Odin - played with usual flair by Sir Anthony Hopkins - for being unworthy of wielding his beloved Mjolnir. Obviously, by the time the credits rolled around, Thor's power was restored and, chock-a-block full of worthiness and lighting, he defeated the bad guy - his brother Loki - and all was well and good. But what if (and you see where the series title comes from) he didn't find his worthiness again? Well, that's what his animated adventure will discover.

If the leaked information is to be believed, then the son of Odin will abandon his quest for redemption and instead live in Midgard and become a slobbish party animal in an alternate version of the MCU. The turn of events will lead Thor to go on a bender so huge that it could "potentially bring about the end of the world as we know it." Well, haven't we all? In a series that promises to twist well know and set in stone Marvel events into a whole new timeline, how Party Thor's cataclysmic binge will end is anyone's guess, and I'm sure there are some theories out there among fans.

The alternative Thor is not the only newly spun character that we will be seeing in the series, with many of the major players in line for the What if...? treatment. When talking to Discussing Film a while back, series director AC Bradley discussed how the concept was pitched by Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige.

"Kevin said that we will be exploring every movie in a new way, but not every episode is about one movie if that makes sense," he said. "On the reel [shown at D23 Expo], there is this image of a Star-Lord T'Challa because we wanted to see what if the worlds of Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy collided? That was taking two universes, two to three movies, kind of twisting them in new ways."

A release date has still not been set for the arrival of What if...? on Disney+, but it cannot be too far away now. With Loki's arrival on the streaming platform this week, and given Marvel's consistent release schedule, it would be fair to assume that What If...? will be dropping early Fall. What are your expectations for the series? Will it continue the dominance shown by WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier? As one of the more hyped shows to come out this year, it's safe to say that another hit is pretty much guaranteed. This news arrives from theilluminerdi.com.