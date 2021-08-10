The newest footage for Marvel's upcoming animated series, What If...?, gives us a glimpse at several of the main players including Party Thor, T'Challa as Star-Lord, and Peggy Carter, as well as suggesting that the episodes may not be quite as separate from each other as first thought. Marvel fans don't have to wait too much longer to dive into the secrets of the multiverse, with the first episode of Marvel Studios' What If...? available to stream on Disney+ from Wednesday.

There are quite a few snippets of new footage in this brief trailer, which offers an insight into the origins of Captain Carter, who is administered the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. The trailer also shows Thor, who was never found worthy and instead became a party animal, seemingly joining what looks like a Dark version of Doctor Strange on what can only be a treacherous quest.

The footage also gives us a further glimpse at the Guardians of the Multiverse, a superhero team made up of Peggy Carter, Black Panther's Erik Killmonger, T'Challa as the new Star-Lord, Gamora, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and Thor. While only showing a very quick peak at the new team-up, with the scene transforming the more familiar Avengers line-up into this alternate Guardians, seeing these variants come together to fight will no doubt make for some exciting television.

Picking up after the creation of the multiverse at the end of Loki's first season finale, Marvel's What If...? explores the various branching timelines of that multiverse in which major moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe films occur differently. Led by Jeffrey Wright as Uatu The Watcher, a member of the alien Watcher race who observes the multiverse, the series should provide Marvel fans with plenty of enjoyment and Easter eggs as it asks the important question, What If...?

Other storylines that are expected to be explored is the popular Marvel Zombies arc, which sees some of the Avengers doing battle with zombified superheroes and villains, including the likes of Captain America, and Black Widow battling her way through a post-apocalyptic world as one of the only survivors of a cataclysmic event that came about due to the classic MCU villain, Ultron.

The series has amassed quite the ensemble cast, with over fifty familiar names returning to reprise their respective MCU roles. These include Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Clark Gregg as Agent Coulson, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and many, many more.

Created by A.C. Bradley, the first season of What If...? is scheduled to premiere on August 11, 2021 on Disney+ and will consist of nine episodes as part of Phase Four of the MCU. A second nine-episode season is already in development.