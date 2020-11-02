Vertical Entertainment has released the trailer for What Lies Below. In the footage, we learn that mom's new boyfriend is not exactly who he seems to be. The mystery thriller was directed and written by Braden R. Duemmler, and it will be available On Demand starting December 4th. While the release date isn't too far away, the footage makes it seem like a Halloween release would have been ideal for What Lies Below. Most people spent the majority of their Halloween indoors and this seems like it would have been a good addition.

What Lies Below focuses on Liberty, a socially awkward 16-year-old, who returns from two months at camp to a blindsided introduction of her Mother's fiancé, John Smith. His charm, intelligence, and beauty paint the picture of a man too perfect to be human. One can tell right from the start that something is off with Mr. Smith, though we're still unsure just how far this terrifying mystery will go.

What Lies Below stars Mena Suvari as Michelle Wells, Ema Horvath as Liberty, Haskiri Velazquez as Marley, Trey Tucker as John Smith, Troy Iwata as Tommy, Danny Corbo as young Tommy, and Olan Montgomery as the clerk. Braden R. Duemmler has plenty of cinematography experience, but What Lies Below is his directorial debut. From the looks of things, he nailed the feeling he was going for, as even the short trailer gives viewers a sense of impending doom on the horizon.

Ema Horvath was recently cast in Amazon's upcoming series based on J.R.R Tolkien's Lord of the Rings trilogy. Horvath is a trained theatre actress and graduated from Interlochen Arts Academy, where she chose to press pause on acting in 2012 to study for a BA in English Literature at Harvard. From there, she went on to intern at Blumhouse Productions. She was then given a role in their 2015 thriller Like. Share. Follow and was later cast in The Mortuary Collection and Viscous. Last year, Horvath starred in The Gallows Act II, before joining the cast of LOTR, where she'll appear alongside Welsh actress Morfydd Clark.

What Lies Beneath is produced by Kristina Esposito, Stephen Stanley, and Abel Vang. Vertical Entertainment will release Braden R. Duemmler's movie direct-to-VOD starting December 4th, after a challenging year for movie theaters. Not even the biggest movies from Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. were able to get traditional movie theater releases, though some made it through with less than stellar results. Christopher Nolan's Tenet was able to open in theaters and it was barely a blip on the radar in North America. As some theaters have been able to open, it looks like they will all start having to close down again, if Europe is any indication of the near future. While we wait to see, you can check out the trailer for What Lies Below above, thanks to the Vertical Entertainment YouTube channel.