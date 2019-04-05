The made-for-TV terror sequel When A Stranger Calls Back is getting an all-new blu-ray release on May 28 from Scream Factory.

In When A Stranger Calls Back, The Stranger is watching you...again. Five years after her own terrifying baby-sitting ordeal, Julia Jenz (Jill Schoelen, The Stepfather) is trying to put her life together when the past comes back to haunt her. Someone is breaking into her apartment, moving objects around and toying with her. The police think she's just a hysterical coed, but student advisor Jill Johnson (Carol Kane), similarly victimized thirteen years earlier, is determined to nail Julia's stalker. Retired detective John Clifford (Charles Durning), who saved Jill's life before, must find and outwit the culprit before it's too late in this riveting sequel that reunites writer/director Fred Walton with the stars of the original When a Stranger Calls.

When A Stranger Calls Back blu-ray special features:

• NEW: 2019 2K scan of the original film elements - in two aspect rations - 1.33:1 (original TV broadcast) and an alternate 1.78:1 version

• NEW: Directing A Stranger - an interview with director Fred Walton

• NEW: Process is Everything - an interview with actress Carol Kane

• NEW: A Stranger's Prey - an interview with actress Jill Schoelen

• Fred Walton's original short film THE SITTER

• TV Spot

