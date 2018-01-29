Netflix has released the first trailer and poster for their upcoming romantic comedy When We First Met, debuting February 9 on the streaming service. Adam DeVine stars as Noah, a young man who spends the perfect first night with Avery (Alexandra Daddario), the girl of his dreams, but gets relegated to the friend zone. He spends the next three years wondering what went wrong, until he gets the unexpected chance to travel back in time and alter that night, and his fate, over and over again. Will Noah ever get it right?

Part of this perfect first date includes the duo taking a number of silly photos in a photo booth, which Noah drunkenly revisits three years later, after his dream girl becomes engaged to be married to Ethan (Robbie Amell). He realizes that the photo booth is actually a time machine, which he uses over and over again to relive the first time they met, although it doesn't go so well. On one instance, he reveals that he knows a bit too much about her, leading Avery and her roommate Carrie (Shelly Hennig) to conclude that he's a stalker. The trailer also features Noah trying to get some advice on how to talk to girls from Max (Andrew Bachelor), although he takes that too far as well.

After it's clear that Noah can't pull off a solid pick-up line, Max tells him to be an asshole, but a "soft asshole". The next morning, he wakes up in Avery's bed with frosted tips, as she walks by and throws him his leather pants, as Noah realizes that he went "full asshole." The supporting cast for this Netflix original movie includes Noureen De Wulf, Chris Wylde, Tony Cavalero, Tenea Intriago and Dean J. West. While this movie won't be playing it theaters, it will open the same day as Warner Bros.' The 15:17 to Paris, Universal's Fifty Shades Freed and Sony's Peter Rabbit.

Ari Sandel (The DUFF) directs this romantic comedy from a script by John Whittington, who makes his live-action feature writing debut after writing both of last year's LEGO movies, The LEGO Batman Movie and The LEGO Ninjago Movie. This marks Ari Sandel's follow-up to his feature film debut, 2014's The DUFF, and he also recently came aboard to direct the Goosebumps sequel for Sony Pictures as well, which is currently in pre-production. The filmmaker is also attached to direct Monster High, although it isn't clear when that will move forward.

This will actually be the first of two Netflix movies for Adam DeVine this year, with his movie Game Over, Man, starring his fellow Workaholics co-stars/co-creators Anders Holm and Blake Anderson, arriving on March 23. Alexandra Daddario most recently starred in Baywatch and The Layover, and she has We Have Always Lived in the Castle and Nomis in post-production, with I Am Not a Bird currently in production. Take a look at the new trailer below, courtesy of Netflix YouTube, along with the first poster.