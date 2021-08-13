Marlon Wayans doesn't just want to make White Chicks 2, he says it's necessary. Released in 2004, White Chicks is directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans based on a story he'd fleshed out with Marlon and Shawn Wayans. Marlon and Shawn also serve as the lead stars of the movie, playing two Black FBI agents who go undercover as white women to solve a kidnapping plot. Despite the odd premise, it was a hit at the box office and is now regarded by many as a cult classic.

No sequels have been made to date, but Marlon Wayans has been open about his desire to continue the White Chicks story. In a new talk with Variety, the actor provided another update on the project, arguing that he thinks now is the best time to make it given what's been happening lately in the world. He also insists the movie would be a big hit at theaters and even adds that the Wayans' have plenty of real-life inspiration to draw from for story ideas. From the interview:

"I think White Chicks 2 is necessary. I think we've tightened up so much that we need to loosen our ties a bit and laugh a little bit. I don't think Hollywood understands what a juggernaut White Chicks 2 would be. And the world just keeps giving us more [ideas]. White Chicks 2 is writing itself."

This follows some recent teases that a White Chicks sequel could be happening. In 2019, Terry Crews claimed that the Wayans brothers were working on the sequel, and many fans were getting excited by the news. Marlon later debunked those claims but said that they were all still "working toward it." For better or for worse, the process was just moving along very slowly and still hadn't been officially greenlit.

In October 2020, Marlon addressed the status of more White Chicks movies in an interview with People magazine. He said he could "definitely" do a sequel, noting that "we all need something to laugh at about ourselves" in this climate. Marlon added that a "good joke is when you can make the people you're parodying laugh," insisting that no one loved the first movie more than white women.

We may or may not ever see Marlon Wayans as a white chick on the big screen again, but the actor is still staying very busy. He can currently be seen in the new Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, which stars Marlon as Franklin's abusive first husband Ted White. Jennifer Hudson also stars as Franklin with the all-star cast also including Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Tate Donovan, and Mary J. Blige. Liesl Tommy directs using a script by Tracey Scott Wilson.

Time will tell if White Chicks 2 can ever make its way out of development hell. For now, if you're so inclined to watch the original, you can find it streaming on HBO Max. The more people that are out there streaming the movie can only help the sequel's chances of happening for real some day. This news comes to us from Variety.