Lately, Marlon Wayans has been eyeing more serious roles for his career, but he still "definitely" wants to make a White Chickssequel. While exercising his comedy chops, we've seen Wayans practically do it all, going from playing a little person masquerading as a toddler to starring as seven different versions of himself in one movie. Of all of the bizarre roles Wayans has taken on, however, White Chicks is still perhaps the most popular, and the actor feels that now is a better time than ever to suit back up as a caucasian woman.

Speaking about the potentiality of a White Chicks sequel, Marlon Wayans had this to say in the newest issue of People magazine.

"People always say, 'Could you do a White Chicks 2 now?' I think definitely. A good joke is when you can make the people you're parodying laugh. Who loves White Chicks the most? White chicks. In this environment, in this climate, we all need something to laugh at about ourselves."

Rumors of a White Chicks 2 were exacerbated last year when Terry Crews claimed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that a sequel was in the works. According to Crews at the time, he had collaborated with Shawn Wayans on the project, and the sequel sounded almost like a done deal. Soon after, Marlon debunked those claims by telling his followers on Instagram that no deal was yet in place. Now, appearing personally on Watch What Happens, Marlon has expanded more on what Crews said, promising to keep fans informed as soon as something happens.

"Terry's lying, but I ain't going to say that to him because he's too buff and I don't want to get beat up... We're working toward it. I'll let you guys know when it happens, happens. But we're moving slowly toward it... I like doing movies where I'm a Black man. It's a lot less makeup."

Directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, White Chicks was released in 2004. It starred Marlon alongside brother Shawn as two Black men working as FBI agents who go undercover as white women to crack a kidnapping case. The movie has drawn a variety of mixed opinions from filmgoers, but it was financially successful, earning over $113 million with a budget of $37 million. It's also one of those movies that has developed a large cult following in the years since its original release.

We may or may not see White Chicks 2 come to be in the future, but there will still be plenty of other ways to catch Marlon in new projects. As a leading man, Wayans stars opposite Rashida Jones in director Sofia Coppola's new movie On the Rocks, which is now streaming on Apple TV+. In 2021, Wayans will also return to the big screen in the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, playing the late singer's first husband, Ted White. Jennifer Hudson also stars as Franklin.

Details of this story come to us from Wayan's interview in this week's People along with a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.