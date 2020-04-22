Netflix has given viewers their first look at White Lines. The crime drama is made up of ten episodes, which premiere next month. Money Heist creator Alex Pina is behind the streaming service's new series and it looks just as addicting as his previous work. From the start of the slow burning trailer, Pina fans will more than likely be sucked into the storyline and ready to binge all ten episodes in one single weekend.

The story of White Lines begins when the body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered twenty years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza. When his sister returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened, her investigation leads her through a thrilling world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups, forcing her to confront the darker sides of her own character in a place where people live life on the edge. It should be noted that the trailer has some NSFW moments, so consider yourself warned and maybe give it viewing after the kids have gone to sleep.

While the storyline for White Lines and the performances in the trailer are enough to suck viewers in, the setting also plays a role. The glamorous Ibiza setting provides some striking visuals that compliment what's happening in the specific scenes, teasing viewers who are stuck indoors with their next fantasy vacation destination. Laura Haddock (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) and Juan Diego Botto (Good Behavior), Marta Milans (Shazam!), and more star in the drug-fueled thriller. Haddock's Zoe character provides a voice over in the trailer, declaring, "I'm not leaving until I get what I came here for... the truth." As the trailer teases, she may not be prepared for the truth.

After the success of Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), Netflix was eager to work with Alex Pina again. Pina signed an exclusive deal with the streaming service and is ready to debut his second original project to the world. Production on the White Lines series started back in June 2019 and wrapped in October. Thankfully, it looks like Pina was able to complete everything before the entertainment industry shut down since all ten episodes will premiere on May 15th. Each episode is an hour long, so there's a good ten hours of binging on the horizon for Money Heist fans.

While the White Lines trailer shows off quite a bit, there will be some unexpected twists and turns as the story progresses. Alex Pina enjoys taking audiences on a journey and this series will be no different. White Lines is executive produced by Andy Harries and Sharon Hughff at Left Bank Pictures (The Crown) and produced by Chris Croucher. Pina and Cristina López Ferraz serve as executive producers for Vancouver Media (Money Heist). You can check out the first trailer for the new series above, thanks to the Netflix YouTube channel.