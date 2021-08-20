Who Framed Roger Rabbit is heading to 4K Ultra HD for the first time just in time for Christmas. Disney has officially announced that the movie will be available to own on 4K UHD Blu-ray on Dec. 7, 2021. This will be the first time the classic movie has been available in HDR picture quality and Dolby Atmos audio. The Ultimate Collector's Edition will also be available in a limited-edition SteelBook release exclusive to Best Buy stores.

Robert Zemeckis directed Who Framed Roger Rabbit? using a screenplay by Jeffrey Price and Peter S. Seaman. Featuring Charles Fleischer and Kathleen Turner as the voices of Roger Rabbit and Jessica Rabbit, the movie also stars Bob Hoskins, Christopher Lloyd, Stubby Kaye, Joanna Cassidy, and Alan Tilvern. Legendary voice actor Mel Blanc also voiced Looney Tunes characters that appeared in the movie.

The groundbreaking movie was a tremendous hit when it was released in theaters in 1988. It was one of the highest-grossing releases of the year with more than $329 million pulled in at the box office with a budget of around $50 million. Who Framed Roger Rabbit also won three Oscars and received a Special Achievement Academy Award for its animation directed by Richard Williams.

A synopsis for Who Framed Roger Rabbit reads, "This ain't no cartoon, ya know!" It's the hilarious cult classic combining rousing live-action and spectacular animation. 1947 Hollywood: Detective Eddie Valiant is hired to prove that mogul Marvin Acme is fooling around with femme fatale Jessica Rabbit, wife of cartoon superstar, Roger Rabbit. But when Acme is murdered ... Roger is the prime suspect."

Bonus features for the Who Framed Roger Rabbit 4K Ultra HD release include:

Filmmakers' Audio Commentary - View the film with Audio Commentary by filmmakers Bob Zemeckis, Frank Marshall, Steve Starkey, Jeff Price, Peter Seaman and Ken Ralston.

The Roger Rabbit Shorts: Tummy Trouble - The accident-prone Roger Rabbit faces new perils when he is left to baby-sit for the mischievous Baby Herman. Roller Coaster Rabbit - Mother takes Baby Herman to the State Fair, and leaves him with Roger Rabbit so she can visit the psychic (fortune-teller). Trail Mix-Up - Roger Rabbit returns in an all-new outdoor adventure that finds the irrepressible Toon star on a hilarious, disaster-filled camping trip.

Deleted Scene: The Pig Head Sequence - Judge Doom and the weasels teach Eddie Valiant a lesson in a way that only Toontown can. With intro by director Robert Zemeckis.

Who Made Roger Rabbit - A behind-the-scenes making of, hosted by Charles Fleischer, the voice of Roger Rabbit.

Before and After - Split screen comparison reveals the unbelievable talent of the live-action actors, animators and the special effects.

Toon Stand-Ins - Watch as the cast rehearse with life size stand-ins for the toons.

Behind the Ears: The True Story of Roger Rabbit - An in-depth, behind-the-scenes documentary.

On Set! Benny the Cab - The making of a scene from the movie.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit will be available to own with the 4K Ultra HD Ultimate Collector's Edition on Dec. 7, 2021. In the meantime, Disney is also streaming the movie for subscribers on Disney+, although it's not the 4K UHD version. This news comes to us from Disney.