The big screen version of hit musical Wicked finally appears to be coming together after what seems like an eternity in production, and it looks set to team up director Jon M Chu with his In The Heights cinematographer Alice Brooks.

The fact the project has finally started putting together its behind the scenes crew is a big step forward considering the movie adaptation of the tale of Oz's witches has been in development for almost a decade when all is said and done, and with Chu having come into his own helming movies like Step Up 2: The Streets and Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, his work on In The Heights allowed him to show how well he can adapt a Broadway musical for the big screen.

In the Heights was the last project Jon M. Chu worked on with Brooks, but it was not their first collaboration, having worked together on Jem and The Holograms in 2015. In the meantime, Brooks also worked on tick, tick...Boom!, the upcoming project of Lin-Manuel Miranda, but taking a step up to Wicked is a leap that could well cement her place in Hollywood for a long time to come if the movie manages to replicate the success of the stage show, which is still going strong as it heads towards its 20th anniversary in a couple of years' time. It seems like there would be no better time for the movie to arrive than in 2023 to help round off the celebration of two decades of defying gravity.

It was all the way back in 2012 that Universal first announced that they were looking to bring Wicked to cinemas in a spectacular musical adaptation that was to be directed by Billy Elliott' s Stephen Daldry, but when the movie continually failed to progress, Daldry moved on leaving the project in limbo for a while. When Chu was announced to have taken over as director, he spoke to Collider on what he felt was the most important aspect of the movie.

"Yes, of course, we're going to have Oz, and you're going to be in this crazy world, and you're going to revisit this innocent place and you're going to see that it's not as innocent as it had been in the past. But you're also going to see that the relationship between these two women [Elphaba and Glinda] is more real than ever, that we're going to be that close to them. We're going to root for them to try to get into that school or when one crosses the other. You're going to hate the other one at some point. You're going to want them to make up at another point, and you're going to feel when they separate. That's the most important thing. The spectacle? That's the easy part, we can hire a lot of people to do that. It's those little moments... that's what's going to make that."

While there has been no word on casting or an expected release date, Wicked songwriter Stephen Schwartz has said that the movie is expected to begin filming at the end of this year. If that turns out to be true, then a 2023 arrival in cinemas could well be on the cards. This news comes from Collider.