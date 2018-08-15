A new trailer for Widows has dropped. Director Steve McQueen took his time putting together his next movie project following his Best Picture Oscar win for the poignant and brilliantly crafted 12 Years a Slave. McQueen decided to take a very different approach for his follow up, opting to do a gritty crime thriller with a female fronted cast, which probably isn't what anyone would have guessed he would be doing as his next movie. That said, it looks like we're all the better for it, as this latest trailer for Widows promises that this is something you need to have on your radar heading into awards season this year.

There is quite a bit of repeat footage from the first teaser used here. However, the new stuff that is introduced gives us a slightly better idea of what's at stake and how the central plot is probably going to unfold. This trailer also showcases the ridiculous cast that has been assembled which, with no other information, would be enough to get movie fans interested. This thing is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to on-screen talent and it looks like Viola Davis is going to absolutely own in a way that she's never owned before.

The latest Steve McQueen movie sees a group of Widows, as the title implies, who are forced into a very bad situation after their now-deceased husbands stole some money from the wrong guys. With no other options, they're forced to try and pull off their own heist in order to set things straight and get their lives back. Unfortunately, by the look of things, that isn't going to go according to plan. In addition to Viola Davis, the cast includes Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Garret Dillahunt, Carrie Coon, Jacki Weaver, Jon Bernthal, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Robert Duvall and Liam Neeson.

It's rare that a gritty heist movie such as this can go on to garner any real love from The Academy. Heck, even Michael Mann's Heat, quite arguably the greatest heist movie ever made, was completely snubbed at the Academy Awards that year, not even earning a single nomination. That said, Widows looks like it can absolutely be one of the rare exceptions to that rule. The talent involved will certainly help garner a decent deal of attention.

With the Disney takeover of Fox looming, it's hard not to think at least a little bit about the fact that a movie like this would almost certainly never happen at Disney. Granted, this very well would have been given the green light elsewhere, but this is an example of the kind of projects that may suffer as a result of the impending merger. We'll be hearing word on if this movie is going to live up to what is being promised by this latest trailer, as Widows is set to premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival. Fox is set to release Widows in theaters on November 16. Be sure to check out the new trailer, courtesy of the 20th Century Fox YouTube channel, for yourself below.