Michael Fassbender, Jamie Foxx, and Peter Dinklage are all reportedly in talks to join Mel Gibson's The Wild Bunch remake. Gibson is attached to direct the movie from a script he co-wrote with Brian Bagby. Jerry Bruckheimer is on board as producer on the project. The remake of Sam Peckinpah's classic 1969 western was first announced back in September 2018 and there hasn't been a whole lot of news about it until now.

It is believed Michael Fassbender, Peter Dinklage and Jamie Foxx are all in the early stages of talks to star in the Wild Bunch remake as an aging outlaw gang looking for one last score. While the deals are not reportedly locked in yet, the movie is expected to begin production this fall with Warner Bros. handling the financing. The remake is expected to be Mel Gibson's first time in the director's chair since 2016's Hacksaw Ridge, which won two Academy Awards and was nominated for six in total, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Mel Gibson seems to be lining up quite a busy schedule. It was just announced he is going to take on the role as Santa Claus in the dark comedy Fatman and then a role in the action movie Force of Nature. In addition, it was just revealed Gibson is joining up with Shia LaBeouf for Rothchild. The actor has seen some controversy over the years, but it appears he is putting it all behind him and getting back to business as usual. As far as the public accepting him, it seems that, for the most part, they are ready.

The original Wild Bunch starred William Holden and Ernest Borgnine, and was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Score and Best Original Screenplay. The movie is considered to be one of the best westerns in cinematic history, even though it was criticized for the amount of violence it contained. With that being said, the movie was also praised for its intricate, multi-angle, quick-cut editing using normal and slow motion images, which were revolutionary cinematic techniques at the time of its release in 1969. Taking on such a classic is not going to be an easy job, but the studio seems to have faith in Mel Gibson to pull it off.

There is no release date set for Mel Gibson's Wild Bunch remake, but if it does end up beginning production this fall, we should have the movie ready for a late summer or fall release in 2020. That's speculation at this point, but if everything runs smoothly, it shouldn't be a problem. As for the official casting, we'll just have to wait and see if Peter Dinklage, Jamie Foxx, and Michael Fassbender end up taking on the roles in the Wild Bunch remake. The casting news was first reported by Deadline.