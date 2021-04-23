Today we have a sneak peek at Wildcat starring Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror, Murdered by My Boyfriend), Luke Benward (Dumplin', How to Eat Fried Worms, Life of the Party), Ibrahim Renno (Broad City, The Looming Tower), Mido Hamada (American Sniper, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow), and Ali Olomi (12 Strong, Stumptown). The film was directed and written by Jonathan W. Stokes (The Last Hurrah, Air).

In Wildcat, an ambitious reporter (Georgina Campbell) stationed in the Middle East is taken captive after a militant group ambushes her convoy. Convinced that the young woman is hiding her true identity, they'll stop at nothing to extract information crucial to the success of their upcoming terrorist attack. With time running out, she must find a way to survive and turn the tables on her assailants. Check out our sneak peek below.

Wildcat is a survival thriller set entirely in one room. It follows in the new tradition of contained actress performance pieces like Gravity, Room, Wild, and The Disappearance of Alice Creed. The story is inspired by real-life heroines like Amanda Lindhout and Lynsey Addario. The protagonist is "Kat" Young, a National Clandestine Service Language Officer in the CIA's Baghdad Station. When her convoy is ambushed in Mosul, Kat is taken hostage. With grit and intellect, Kat struggles to survive weeks of brutal captivity while working to bring down the militant group who imprisoned her.

The movie was informed by "Man's Search For Meaning" by Victor Frankel, written about his experiences surviving Auschwitz. While imprisoned, he discovered that even in the most dire of circumstances, people can still take responsibility for their lives, and - to some extent - choose their destinies. Kat's character arcs from victim to victor as she takes control of an impossible situation. Wildcat explores the theme of identity. Each character seeks to uncover everyone's true identities through interrogation, intimidation, and guile. Along the way, Kat discovers her own true identity, as she develops into a resourceful, powerful, and heroic protagonist.

Saban Films will release Wildcat in theaters April 23, 2021 and On Digital and On Demand April 27, 2021.