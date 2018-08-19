Bad Boys 3, aka Bad Boys for Life, is going to be Will Smith's next project, according to a new report that states the delay of Suicide Squad 2 has opened the actor's schedule. After production wraps on the Bad Boys sequel, Will Smith will head straight into working on Netflix's Bright 2. Bad Boys 3 has been talked about for years and was delayed indefinitely back in August of 2017. However, it was announced back in January of this year that Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were taking over the project with a release date set for early 2020.

Sony is reportedly making Bad Boys 3 a top priority with filming set to begin this November with locations in Miami and Atlanta. The project will reunite Will Smith with Martin Lawrence and filming is expected to end in March of 2019. With filming beginning that early for the sequel, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will have plenty of time in the post-production process to get the film ready for the January of 2020 release date.

After filming wraps on Bad Boys 3 in March of 2019, Will Smith will reportedly jump directly into making Bright 2 in Germany. Despite receiving terrible reviews, the sequel was officially announced back in January of this year. David Ayer is returning to direct and is writing the screenplay this time around, taking over for Max Landis, who wrote the first movie. Bright was criticized for being a bit on the boring side and many felt that the dialogue felt forced between Will Smith and Joel Edgerton.

Bad Boys 3 and Bright 2 are all getting the green light due to the delay of Suicide Squad 2. It was first reported that DC Films and Warner Bros. were going to begin shooting this fall, but that definitely is not happening. Instead, it's believed that the sequel will begin shooting at the end of 2019, which should give Will Smith a break in between shooting Bad Boys 3 and Bright 2 back-to-back. Regardless, 2019 is going to be a very busy year for Smith, who will also have to be on hand to promote Disney's live-action Aladdin in May of 2019.

Will Smith has already finished his work as the Genie in Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin, which is set to hit theaters on May 24th, 2019. Smith should be done with Bright 2 by that time, so he should have no problem jumping in to join the promotional campaign for said film. In addition, Smith also recently wrapped production on Gemini Man, which opens in theaters on October 4th, 2019. While no official production start has been announced for Suicide Squad 2, it is believed that it will begin around October/November of 2019. This news was originally reported by Geeks Worldwide.